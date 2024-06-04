Saudi German hospitals in Riyadh, Aseer and Jeddah earned the International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) accreditation, becoming the first-ever healthcare provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to achieve the accreditation, marking a milestone in outcome-focused healthcare in the region. The exemplary achievement showcases the Saudi German Health (SGH) group’s unwavering commitment to delivering outcome-focused and cost-effective healthcare while consolidating its position as a leading provider of value-based healthcare in KSA.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, President and Vice-Chairman of Saudi German Health said: “At Saudi German Health, we prioritise value-based healthcare that focuses on health outcomes. We are honoured to be presented with the ICHOM accreditation, which reaffirms our long-standing commitment to excellence. Bolstered by this valuable achievement, we aim to continue our efforts in delivering world-class healthcare services.”

Dr. Ahmad Shebl, CEO of Saudi German Health said: “The accreditation reflects the relentless hard work of our team at Saudi German Health, where value-based health care is not just a mere slogan, rather an integral facet of all our services. The ICHOM accreditation reaffirms SGH’s ethos of ‘Caring Like Family’, which guides all our services. As a healthcare organisation with a long-standing legacy in the region, SGH strives to achieve unparalleled standards in patient care and treatment outcomes.”

Dr. Mostafa Ghalwash, Chief Quality Officer (CQO) of Saudi German Health said: “This remarkable milestone reflects SGH’s unwavering commitment to delivering patient-centered care while ensuring positive health outcomes. The accreditation positions SGH as a pioneer of value-based healthcare within KSA. Meanwhile, we remain steadfast in our efforts to advance healthcare in the MENA region, while ensuring impeccable standards in patient care.”

ICHOM is an international non-profit organisation, which aims to achieve Value-Based Healthcare (VBHC), by convening physicians, researchers and patient advocates to set superior healthcare standards. The accreditation symbolises an unwavering commitment toward an outcome-driven healthcare approach and VBHC implementation.

