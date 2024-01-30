Saudi German Health (SGH), a leading healthcare group in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is participating in Arab Health 2024 held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from January 29 to February 01, 2024. SGH’s robust presence at Arab Health reflects its commitment to delivering exemplary patient services and setting new benchmarks in regional healthcare, driven by its ethos of “Caring like family”. The booth reflects this ethos, as attendees can experience firsthand the warmth, compassion and care that SGH embodies.

At the event, SGH is showcasing its innovative initiatives and contributions to the medical field’s development across the region. Highlighting this commitment is the launch of Ahaleena, the first-of-its-kind healthcare loyalty program, where patients can collect points with every visit to any of SGH medical facilities in KSA and redeem them for medical services. In addition, SGH is introducing the SGH RCM Academy, offering comprehensive education and training in revenue cycle management and healthcare aspects. This initiative equips industry specialists with insights, best practices, and upcoming trends through affiliations with professional institutes and organizations.

Additionally, SGH will introduce its Dhoyouf Program, an innovative initiative aimed at developing medical tourism and wellness journeys. Building on SGH's three-decade legacy of providing comprehensive medical care, this program further solidifies SGH's pioneering role in the sector.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, President and Vice Chairman of SGH, commented, "Our presence at Arab Health 2024 and our booth exemplify SGH's dedication to leading healthcare innovation, featuring not just spaciousness but also state-of-the-art technologies. The collective presence of our leadership team, partners, stakeholders, and staff members embodies our core value of 'Caring like family.' Looking forward, within the healthcare industry and with our 22 medical facilities in the region, we strive to live by our vision: to be the most accessible and agile healthcare group in the region and provide innovative, comprehensive, patient-centric care to all patients anywhere, anytime.”

Arab Health is one of the leading events that offers a dynamic platform to address the challenges in the global healthcare sector. The event enables attendees to network with industry leaders from around the world and offers participating companies the opportunity to exhibit their growth and achievements in the industry.

