SEVEN awards the development contract to Alfanar Projects

Riyadh – Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), part of Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), a wholly owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) entity, has announced its latest entertainment destination in the Jazan region with an investment of SAR 1.3 billion. The project’s development contract has been awarded to Alfanar Projects, further advancing SEVEN’s mission to create exceptional entertainment experiences across the Kingdom.

The new entertainment destination will be adjacent to the North Corniche Park along the Jazan waterfront, offering a prime location near the city center with easy access for residents and visitors from neighboring areas. Covering over 60,000 square meters of land with 73,000 square meters of built-up space, the project promises a diverse range of entertainment and recreational facilities tailored to the community.

Abdullah Nasser AlDawood, Chairman of SEVEN, commented, said: "We are excited to unveil SEVEN’s new entertainment destination in Jazan, reflecting our ongoing commitment to enriching the Kingdom’s entertainment offering and enhancing the quality of life for communities across Saudi Arabia. This destination celebrates the natural diversity and rich cultural heritage of the Jazan region, providing exceptional leisure experiences for residents and visitors alike. As SEVEN expands across the Kingdom, our focus remains on creating vibrant spaces that bring people together."

Designed by Gensler, a global architecture and planning firm, the project draws inspiration from Jazan’s distinctive natural beauty. It combines elements of the Red Sea coastline, the region’s rugged mountain ranges, and the fragrant jasmine flowers for which the area is known.

Amer Alajmi, Executive Vice President of Alfanar Projects, said: "We are honored to collaborate with SEVEN to develop this landmark entertainment destination in Jazan. Our shared commitment to excellence and innovation will ensure the project meets the highest quality of standards and contributes meaningfully to the Kingdom’s growing entertainment sector. This project is an exciting opportunity for Alfanar to play a key role in bringing world-class experiences to the Jazan community and beyond."

Visitors to SEVEN’s destination in Jazan will be treated to various experiences designed to cater to all ages and preferences. The venue will feature various attractions, including an indoor golf course, perfect for beginners and avid golfers. Families will also enjoy an entertainment district packed with world-class thrill rides, offering excitement and fun for everyone.

The state-of-the-art cinema complex will boast multiple theatres, providing audiences with a premium movie-going experience. Challenge enthusiasts can test their skills on the Hot Wheels-inspired electric karting track, which will bring an adrenaline-filled racing experience to life.

Additionally, the venue will host an indoor adventure center by Discovery Adventures, fostering creativity and learning through hands-on activities that promise hours of imaginative play for younger visitors. Complementing the entertainment offerings, visitors can enjoy a variety of local and international dining options, with carefully curated cafes, restaurants, and retail outlets rounding out the experience.

SEVEN is investing more than SAR 50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations in 14 cities around the Kingdom, which will provide unique and innovative world-class entertainment and global partnerships from within the sector.

About Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN):

Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), part of Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), a wholly owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) entity, is mandated to invest in, develop, and operate entertainment destinations and create a sustainable entertainment sector that caters to the needs of everyone in Saudi Arabia, following the highest international standards. SEVEN is investing more than SAR 50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations that will provide unique and innovative world-class entertainment experiences and global partnerships from within the sector. The upcoming projects are located in 14 cities across the Kingdom: Riyadh, Kharj, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Dammam, Khobar, Al Ahsa, Madinah, Yanbu, Abha, Jazan, Buraydah, and Tabuk.

About Alfanar

Alfanar Projects, a leading company in the civil engineering construction sector, is dedicated to advancing the Kingdom’s infrastructure and industrial landscape in alignment with Vision 2030. Through its commitment to sustainable development, Alfanar Projects supports the growth of key sectors including building construction, urban infrastructure, renewable energy and grid modernization across Saudi Arabia and internationally. With an emphasis on localization, innovation, and sustainability, Alfanar Projects continues to deliver world-class solutions that contribute to the Kingdom’s ambitious economic and social transformation.