Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Elevare360 Advisory, a Saudi-based investor relations and strategic communications consultancy, and Sahmik, a Qatari capital markets data and analytics platform, have signed a strategic partnership agreement marking a pivotal step toward advancing investor relations (IR) standards across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

As part of the agreement, the two firms will launch a co-branded bilingual Investor Relations Platform tailored to clients in Saudi Arabia. The new solution, “Powered by Sahmik × Elevare360,” will integrate real-time market data, ESG dashboards, and institutional-grade reporting tools into state-of-the-art IR websites. Already trusted by major GCC listed companies, Sahmik’s platform brings proven technology and credibility to the Kingdom. The solution will offer Saudi issuers a digital gateway to articulate their equity story, meet disclosure requirements, and actively engage shareholders—supporting the region’s digital transformation drive to attract long-term capital and position listed companies for global visibility.

This partnership reflects the rising prominence of the Saudi stock market and the abundant opportunities it presents for regional and international investors. It also signals the growing maturity of GCC-based companies in adopting professional IR practices and forging high-impact cross-border alliances.

Amid the Kingdom’s busiest issuance cycle to date, 2024 saw 44 new listings raise the Saudi Exchange’s total to 353 companies—up from 247 Main-Market names at the end of 2023. Momentum is set to accelerate, with forecasts from Al Rajhi Capital, EY, and others projecting 50–60 IPOs across 2025–26. Against this backdrop of rapid expansion, the Elevare360 × Sahmik collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment—equipping issuers with data-rich, bilingual IR technology and strategic counsel to stand out, meet rising disclosure demands, and compete for global capital on a broader, faster-moving market stage.

“This partnership underscores our conviction that data-driven investor-relations (IR) solutions are essential for Saudi companies that want to attract and retain both institutional and retail investors. By deploying these cutting-edge tools, we can help transform the Kingdom’s capital market. Together with Sahmik, we’re equipping issuers to be more transparent, investor-ready, and fully aligned with the ambitions of Vision 2030,” said Dr. Mishal Al-Harbi, Co-Founder and COO of Elevare360. “The Elevare-Sahmik alliance is a natural extension of our mission to democratize access to capital markets data and IR technology. By combining our analytics engine with Elevare’s strategic expertise, we’re delivering a truly end-to-end IR solution that scales across the GCC,” said Dalibor Pajic, Head of Content and Data Management.

Rasha El Hassan, Head of IR Advisory at Elevare360, emphasized, "The integration of advanced analytics and real-time market intelligence with strategic advisory services is a game-changer for IR professionals across the region. Through our partnership with Sahmik, we are empowering companies to proactively manage investor perceptions, streamline compliance, and elevate their equity narratives in alignment with global best practices. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in setting new standards for investor engagement and transparency in our region."

Initially focused on Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the partnership plans to expand across the broader GCC in response to growing demand for digital IR tools and localized advisory services.

As proud members of the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), both Elevare360 and Sahmik view this partnership as a testament to the value of regional collaboration within the MEIRA community—demonstrating how shared standards, data transparency, and strategic storytelling can unlock cross-border value.