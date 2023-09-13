Riyadh –Saudi Coffee Company is proud to announce today its collaboration with Siemens, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help in constructing a high-tech smart factory in Jazan based on Siemens’ electrification, automation, and digitalization technologies, while considering the highest standards of sustainability and efficiency.

As fully owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Coffee Company is on a mission to transform Saudi Arabia’s coffee industry and present the nation’s deep-rooted coffee traditions to the world.

The establishment of the smart factory is set to revolutionize coffee farming in Jazan. Currently witnessing the implementation of several development initiatives in modern technology, water management solutions, and advanced equipment, Jazan’s farmers will benefit immensely from this collaboration through having visibility and control over all their systems in one integrated platform with high tech.

Saudi Coffee Company's vision expands beyond increasing production and job opportunities to include promoting a culture of collaboration and sustainability across the entire coffee value chain.

This collaboration is part of Saudi Coffee Company’s initiatives to join forces with the private sector and introduce cutting-edge technology into Saudi Coffee Company’s production processes with the smart factory set to revolutionize coffee farming in Jazan. The construction and operation of the factory are in line with the latest global sustainability standards, ensuring a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability. The complete digitalization includes unifying various systems under one advanced platform while also introducing initiatives like carbon capture, renewable energy adoption, responsible waste management, and eco-friendly packaging.

Karim Chabara, CEO of Saudi Coffee Company emphasized that “This partnership marks a defining moment for Saudi Coffee Company in the coffee industry, as we are proud to be shedding light on the Kingdom’s coffee heritage and to help in elevating the local coffee production. We are delighted to join efforts with the private sector, leveraging their expertise to fully optimize our local resources and showcase our coffee heritage to the world.”

Ahmad Hawsawi, CEO of Siemens in Saudi Arabia stated: “We are proud of our technology collaboration with Saudi Coffee Company, highlighting and developing coffee farming and manufacturing. Siemens is committed to transform manufacturing facilities into intelligent and connected ecosystems based on real-time data analysis, predictive maintenance, and seamless collaboration between machines and humans, leading to improved productivity, reduced costs, and enhanced product quality.”

Hawsawi highlighted Siemens’ contribution in supporting the Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Strategy through the cutting-edge digital technologies by leveraging digitalization and automation.



For more information on Saudi Coffee Company, please visit: Saudi Coffee Company