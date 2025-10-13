New low-cost flights from Capital Riyadh launching on October 27

Riyadh, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing low-cost airline, is introducing scheduled flights between Riyadh and Lahore – its fifth destination in Pakistan – effective 27 October 2025.

The new twice-weekly non-stop flights from the Saudi capital come just months after flyadeal entered the Pakistan market with services to Karachi followed in August by the addition of Islamabad, Peshawar and Sialkot.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “It’s been a fabulous few months for us building flyadeal’s successful Pakistan operations with new routes in quick succession. We have accelerated our Pakistan expansion due to aircraft availability and market dynamics where demand played a big role in inducting the new Riyadh to Lahore flights sooner than expected.”

The addition of Lahore, capital of Pakistan’s Punjab province and the country’s second largest city, increases frequency between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the South Asian nation – flyadeal’s first market in the region – to 18 flights a week.

The Lahore route will cater largely to the Pakistani expatriate community in the Kingdom, a mix of business, leisure and worker traffic, with the airline’s continued focus to offer value for money low fares.

All flyadeal services to and from Pakistan are operated with Airbus A320 aircraft in a single 186-seat Economy Class configuration.

flyadeal currently operates a modern fleet of 42 A320s from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to more than 30 seasonal and year-round destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and South Asia. By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to triple its network to over 100 destinations with more than 100 aircraft.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. flyadeal is the fastest growing airline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. The airline has flown over 40 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2027. In addition, flyadeal will operate long-haul scheduled services from 2027 with the phased induction of 10 Airbus A330neo widebody aircraft ordered by Saudia Group in April 2025.

By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.