The Kingdom’s airports are more connected than ever, flying to more than 150 destinations on a weekly basis.

Aviation cargo continues to enable Saudi Arabia’s trade and economic growth, up 52% this year to almost 1 million tons

Dammam, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced outstanding results in the Kingdom’s air traffic performance in 2024, with record growth in passenger numbers, connectivity, and aviation cargo.

As a result of the measures being implemented through the Saudi Aviation Strategy, the Kingdom saw the total number of passengers rise 15% to 94 million in the nine months to September 2024, with flights increasing by 10% from 2023.

Addressing the sector’s strong performance, GACA President H.E. Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Duailej said:

“Saudi aviation is on track to achieve a record-breaking 2024, delivering more flights, destinations and cargo for passengers and customers than ever before. This progress in our Saudi Aviation Strategy reflects the commitment of the entire Saudi aviation sector to enabling the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic transformation agenda.”

Aviation cargo also achieved significant growth, with the amount of cargo carried up 52% this year to 974,000 tons. The Kingdom is seeing enhanced cargo and logistics services supporting vital industries and consumers far across Saudi Arabia.

The results were announced during the 14th Sector Steering Committee held in AlKhobar on Monday 28 October, which brought together sector leaders to review progress in the Saudi Aviation Strategy’s implementation and other supporting initiatives to profile the Kingdom globally.

These initiatives included the High-Level UK-British Aviation Roundtable hosted by GACA alongside Farnborough Airshow in July, and GACA’s October attendance at ICAO’s ICAN event in Malaysia following the Kingdom’s successful hosting of the event last year. In September, GACA President H.E. Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Duailej was delighted to provide the opening keynote address at ICAO’s first Advanced Air Mobility Symposium in Montreal.

This committee discussed Dammam Airport’s expansion strategy to support the Eastern Province, building on 16 percent growth achieved by Dammam Airport this year, as well as strategies to enhance connectivity and enhance the performance of the Kingdom’s airport hubs.