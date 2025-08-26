Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Chaired by H.R.H. Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Vice Chairman of the Saudi Aviation Club, the first meeting of the High Organizing Committee for the Sand & Fun 2025 Saudi General Aviation Airshow was held on Monday, August 25, 2025, at Al Thumamah Airport in Riyadh. The meeting was also attended by H.E. Dr. Ahmed Al-Fahaid, General Supervisor of the Saudi Aviation Club.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss key operational and organizational aspects of the upcoming airshow. The committee also reviewed ongoing preparations in coordination with relevant national stakeholders to ensure an exceptional edition of the airshow.

The collaborative efforts discussed are aimed at delivering an outstanding experience for all attendees and visitors. The meeting signals a significant step in preparation for the Sand & Fun 2025 Saudi General Aviation Airshow, which is expected to be a major event in the general aviation sector taking place from November 25-29, 2025 at Thumamah Airport in Riyadh.

The high-level meeting underscores the commitment to the success of the airshow and its role in promoting general aviation in the region.

This distinguished event will bring together representatives from more than 90 countries to discuss the future of global aviation. For more information about the Sand & Fun 2025 Saudi General Aviation Airshow, to explore the full lineup of events, and to register for your visit, please visit the official website: www.SandnFun.com. For more information about the Saudi Aviation Club, please visit the official website: www.sac.com.sa

About the Saudi Aviation Club (SAC)

The Saudi Aviation Club is the official authority leading the general aviation sector in the Kingdom. Established in 2000 by Cabinet decision, the Club promotes general aviation culture, supports national talent, and organizes initiatives with educational and entertainment value. It is the official organizer of the "Sand & Fun" exhibition. You can visit the Saudi Aviation Club website via the following link www.sac.com.sa and the airshow’s website at www.sandnfun.com

About the Sand & Fun Saudi General Aviation Airshow

The first general aviation event in Saudi Arabia that brings together innovation, culture, and adventure in an extraordinary showcase. This is more than just an airshow; it is a global gathering where aviation enthusiasts, industry leaders, and families come together to celebrate the future of aviation. Sand & Fun Saudi General Aviation Airshow is all about inspiring innovation, fostering connections, and creating opportunities to soar to new heights.