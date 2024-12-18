Riyadh — Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) Jeel Tamooh program, launched in 2019, has empowered over 150 of Saudi Arabia’s brightest university students through a six-month journey of mentorship and hands-on learning. The program develops leadership, professional, and interpersonal skills essential for future success.

It prepares participants for an increasingly complex global landscape by Focusing on digital sustainability, climate resilience, and generative AI in green technologies. With equal representation of male and female participants, the program fosters inclusivity and offers a pathway to careers at BCG's Riyadh office.

Spotlight on Alumni Success

Jeel Tamooh’s alumni are making their mark across various sectors, from consulting at BCG Riyadh office to leadership roles in prominent organizations or launching successful ventures. Their journeys showcase how the program's unique blend of mentorship, practical workshops, and hands-on experience creates leaders who make meaningful impacts.

A graduate of Jeel Tamooh’s inaugural edition, Abdullah AlGarawi has channeled his experience into developing sustainability-focused frameworks at Saudi Aramco. As a process engineer, Abdullah optimizes gas treatment processes to reduce energy consumption, enhance efficiency, and align with Saudi Aramco’s environmental objectives. His journey has been marked by a commitment to innovation, growth, and purpose, with recent efforts focused on laying foundational processes for Aramco’s 2050 net-zero carbon goals.

“The mentorship I received at Jeel Tamooh was invaluable,” he shares. “My mentor taught me how to break down large goals into actionable steps, ensuring each project I work on is impactful and sustainable. Jeel Tamooh inspired me to pursue business-driven and human-centered solutions, and this mindset has been crucial to my growth.”

- Abdullah Algarawi, Process Engineer, Saudi Aramco.

Njood Alzahrani, a graduate of Jeel Tamooh’s first edition, has applied the skills and insights gained through the program to build a meaningful career in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector. Now a Senior Strategy Manager at Diriyah Company, she leads projects focused on cultural, heritage, and entertainment development, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s broader tourism and national identity goals.

"The program provided an invaluable foundation for my consulting journey," Njood reflects. "Through connecting me with inspiring professionals and building my confidence, each session offered practical experience in problem-solving that directly translated to real-world responsibilities." Her progression from BCG to a leadership role within Diriyah Company exemplifies how Jeel Tamooh develops capabilities that are aligned with Saudi Arabia's future growth needs. - Njood Alzahrani, Senior Strategy Manager, Diriyah Company.

For Abdulelah Alshaiby, a fifth-edition Jeel Tamooh participant, the program provided a strong foundation in problem-solving and a unique perspective on collaborative work environments. Currently completing his senior year in Computer and Information Systems at King Saud University and interning at Careem, Abdulelah reflects on how Jeel Tamooh fueled his interest in consulting and strengthened his professional ambitions. His experience highlights how the program's emphasis on practical skills and mentorship creates clear pathways to professional success.

“The guidance I received from my mentor impacted my approach to challenges,” he explains. “It prepared me not only for my role at Careem but also reinforced my goal to join BCG as a Visiting Associate upon graduation.” Jeel Tamooh’s emphasis on practical skills and mentorship has inspired him to apply these insights as he charts a future in management and strategy consulting. - Abdulelah Alshaiby, Sales Intern, Careem

For Maha Al Abduljabbar, an accomplished alumna of the Jeel Tamooh program, the initiative was the foundation for her remarkable career at BCG. Maha advanced through various roles, starting as a Visiting Junior Associate and steadily progressing to her current position as a consultant.

Maha’s journey reflects her professional growth and commitment to driving meaningful change. Recently, she was honored with BCG’s prestigious “Key to Purpose” global award for “Drive Inspired Impact,” which recognized her leadership in delivering transformative results while championing youth empowerment and cultural exchange.

"I have always believed that personal achievements do not just measure true success, but by the impact you make in the lives of others," says Maha. "BCG's leadership has continuously supported my growth, providing opportunities to work on transformative projects while pursuing my passion for community impact. Living in a country where more than 60% of the population is under the age of 30, I have seen firsthand how equipping young people with the right tools, resources, and confidence they need can transform lives and uplift entire communities."- Maha AlAbduljabbar is a consultant at BCG and an expert on social innovation, youth empowerment, and cultural diplomacy.

The program offered an invaluable blend of skill-building and professional connections for Sara Al Tamimi, a Senior Associate at BCG and a Jeel Tamooh's fourth edition graduate. Through monthly workshops focusing on critical soft skills - from executive presence and communication to leadership development and cross-cultural collaboration - along with intensive training and networking opportunities, Jeel Tamooh deepened Sara's understanding of consulting, particularly in leveraging expert insights, research, and analysis to address client needs.

"The insights and network I gained from Jeel Tamooh continue to support my consulting journey," she says. "The program's monthly soft skills workshops and technical training and problem-solving workshops were instrumental. These sessions laid a strong foundation on which I continue to build throughout my BCG career. They gave me the tools to navigate complex projects and build a professional network central to my growth." Sara credits the program's structured learning environment for helping her transition from an aspiring consultant to a dedicated professional, tackling complex challenges in her current role. - Sara AlTamimi, Senior Associate, BCG

Cultivating Tomorrow’s Sustainability Leaders

Philippe Cornette de Saint Cyr, Managing Director & Senior Partner, Head of BCG Riyadh Office, emphasized the lasting impact of the Jeel Tamooh program in developing Saudi Arabia’s future leaders: “Jeel Tamooh is instrumental in equipping Saudi talent with skills that drive innovation, strategic thinking, and effective leadership across industries. By focusing on digital transformation, resilience, and practical business skills, the program supports BCG’s commitment to nurturing leaders who can navigate public and private sector challenges. These graduates are well-prepared to contribute to Vision 2030, bringing expertise that aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader development goals.”

Jeel Tamooh helps participants transition smoothly from academia to impactful careers through mentorship, practical skill-building, and real-world problem-solving sessions. Alumni from the program now represent a wide range of industries across the Kingdom, demonstrating the program’s success in preparing individuals for meaningful contributions in their chosen fields.

