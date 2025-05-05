The Family Office, a leading wealth management firm in the GCC, announces the launch of its latest digital tool, FinancialGoal.com, in DIFC. This innovative tool is designed to support investors in defining and achieving their financial goals with personalized investment strategies built around private market opportunities.

With the rapid pace of economic shifts and the increasing complexity of global markets, many investors in the UAE are seeking structured, long-term strategies to protect and grow their wealth. Financial Goal provides a comprehensive digital experience that helps users define their goals, whether retirement planning, funding their children’s education, or building a multi-generational legacy, while simulating different financial outcomes and building customized investment plans aligned with their ambitions.

Key Features of Financial Goal Include:

Defining Financial Goals: You can define mid- and long-term financial goals based on your personal and family aspirations.

Scenario-Based Simulations: By entering details such as income, assets, and liabilities, you can simulate various future outcomes to better understand how to reach your goals.

Tailored Investment Planning: In collaboration with The Family Office’s financial advisors, you can build bespoke strategies rooted in diversified private market investments, including private equity, private credit, and real estate.

Gabriel Aractingi, CEO of The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c) (DIFC Branch), commented on the UAE launch: “In a fast-evolving and sophisticated market like the UAE, investors are increasingly seeking clarity and control in their financial planning. Financial Goal is the go-to solution for structured, long-term and resilient investment strategies grounded in private markets. It empowers individuals and families to transform abstract goals into actionable plans, supported by the expertise and discretion that have long defined The Family Office.”

About The Family Office

The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c) in Bahrain and Dubai, its Riyadh-based wealth manager, The Family Office International Investment Company, and its investment advisory firm in Kuwait, The Family Office Investment Advisory Company (Kuwait) K.S.C. (c) are regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia, and the Capital Markets Authority of Kuwait. Serving hundreds of families and individuals, the firm helps clients achieve their wealth goals through custom-made investment strategies that cater to their unique needs.

Certain services and products offered by The Family Office may not be available to investors in certain jurisdictions where they reside. Investors are responsible for ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations before accessing our products.

The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c) is a Category 1 Investment Firm regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, C.R. No. 53871 dated 21/6/2004. Paid Up Capital: US$10,000,000. The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c) only offers products and services to ‘accredited investors’ as defined by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The Family Office International Investment is a joint stock closed company owned by one person. Paid-up capital SR20 million. CR No. 101060698, Unified National Number 7007701696. Licensed by the Capital Market Authority (no. 17-182-30) to carry out arranging, advisory and managing investments and operating funds, with respect to securities.

The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c), (DIFC Branch) is a recognized company in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) under registration number 6567 and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Category 4 licensee to carry out Arranging and Advising Services. The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c), (DIFC Branch) is not permitted to deal with Retail Clients (as defined in DFSA’s Conduct of Business Module).

The Family Office Investment Advisory Company (Kuwait) K.S.C. (c), incorporated in 2024, is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority State of Kuwait and authorized to conduct Investment Advisory and Subscription Agent (license no. AP/2024/0009). Paid-up capital KWD 1,000,000, CR no. 511443.