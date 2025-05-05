Next month’s exhibition, running from May 27-29, will spotlight latest trends and innovations in workplace technology, solutions and acoustic design.

With short-form sessions from experts, the WORKSPACE Summit will explore workplace evolution and key themes such as wellbeing and Emiratisation.

Dubai, UAE: Following the success of the 2024 edition, WORKSPACE is set to return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 27-29, with exhibitors showcasing the latest technology and interiors for the workplace and commercial real estate. A key highlight of the event, the WORKSPACE Summit, will introduce dedicated forums on the necessity of human-centric social spaces, the role of ergonomics and interactive short-form workshops on designing workplaces for neurodivergent adults.

With a history spanning over 20 years, WORKSPACE has become the Middle East and Northern Africa’s premier exhibition for workspace design, office interiors, and workplace technology.

This year will feature exhibitors from across the USA, Germany, Italy, UAE, Türkiye, and South Korea, who will showcase an array of products, including office technology, wellness solutions and office interiors. Some of the key exhibitors include Haworth, Steelcase, Interstuhl, LAS, Dauphin, Alea, Frezza, Motif Interiors, Treelocate, and Diemme.

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, modern offices are often viewed as strategic environments designed to foster creativity, enhance collaboration, and support employee well-being. The growing focus on health and wellness in office design and location represents a fundamental shift in workplace priorities. Companies are increasingly recognising the significant impact the physical work environment has on both the mental and physical health of their teams, prompting a reimagining of office spaces to better serve the needs of a dynamic, forward-thinking workforce.

Across the exhibition and the summit itself, WORKSPACE will showcase a number of products and ideas that will help address some of the needs of companies looking to enhance their workspace.

This year’s summit has amplified its agenda as a direct result of a meeting held at Dubai Design District last month, in which the WORKSPACE Summit Advisory Board – made up of 14 representatives from corporations such as Microsoft, Emirates NBD, JLL, and CBRE – discussed how best to shape the three-day programme.

Marina Mrdjen, Advisory Board Chair and Founder of Intelier, emphasized the growing need for more dynamic and accessible industry conversations: “Last year, the summit featured 11 panel discussions with 53 speakers, alongside seven individual lectures and presentations,” she said. “This year, we aim to introduce more short-format sessions to foster dynamic engagement and reach a broader community, ensuring the conversation around workplace evolution remains accessible and impactful.”

Elaine O’Connell, dmg events’ Senior VP of Design and Hospitality, further underscored the events role in shaping the industry’s future. “WORKSPACE is now established as the region’s premier platform for workplace innovation, bringing together key decision-makers, designers, and corporate leaders to discuss the future of work,” she said. "As companies seek to enhance their workspaces with a sharper focus on wellbeing, flexibility, and purpose, the 2025 edition will not only explore these pivotal themes but also provide real-world solutions, creating meaningful connections between forward-thinking exhibitors and attendees."

The 2025 Advisory Board also includes Iain Hird, Senior Programme Manager at Emirates NBD; Savas Cizmeci, Portfolio Manager of Microsoft Middle East; Marcela Munoz, Associate Director at Design M Moser Associates; Anton Mendez, Associate Director at CBRE, Chris Barnes, Owner & Founder at Broadway Interiors, Darren Taylor, International Strategist and Account Leader at INC Solutions, Farah Addada, Head of Workplace & Design at JLL, Joyce Jarjoura, Senior Associate and Co-Studio Director at Gensler, Adil Amin, Head of Interior Design at Bluehaus, Nicola Trivett, General Manager at Summertown Interiors, Sarah Allix, Head of Business Development at Motif Interiors. Each board member brings deep expertise in workplace transformation, ensuring the Summit remains a leading force in industry innovation.

WORKSPACE will be co-located alongside INDEX and The Hotel Show, attracting 33,000 visitors and hosting over 920 exhibitors across the three co-located shows, providing an unparalleled platform for global brands to connect with key decision-makers in the MENA market. The synergy between the three events creates a comprehensive design ecosystem, allowing visitors to discover a wide range of solutions spanning workplace, residential, and commercial interiors. With a carefully curated mix of established brands, emerging talent, and transformative design solutions, the exhibitions solidify Dubai’s reputation as the region’s hub for innovation and industry excellence.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of trade magazines and information services. Our aim is to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. With a presence in over 25 countries and organizing more than 80 events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment, and transportation sectors. To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, and Singapore. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees. Our flagship events including the Big 5 Global, The Hotel Show, INDEX, ADIPEC and Gastech.

About WORKSPACE

Workspace is the region’s premier event for workplace solutions, technology and interiors. Workspace provides international suppliers the opportunity to showcase their innovations and products to a targeted group of buyers from across the MENA region. Alongside the exhibition, The Workspace Summit, brings together key stakeholders in workplace design, interior solutions, and corporate real estate to discuss the latest trends and insights.