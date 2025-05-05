Cairo: Zoho Corp., a leading global technology company, today launched a number of advanced AI-powered features in its low-code app development platform, Zoho Creator, as part of its ongoing efforts to make AI accessible to MENA businesses.

Newly-launched CoCreator is an AI assistant within Zoho Creator which enable faster, simpler, and smarter app creation. Powered by Zia, Zoho’s AI assistant, CoCreator reduces time-to-market and empowers existing users of all skill levels to build applications—without needing additional subscriptions or add-ons. This expansion reflects Zoho’s ongoing commitment to building AI capabilities that deliver real-time, practical, and secure value to business users.

The platform's latest generative AI features enable business users and developers alike to convert abstract business ideas—expressed through natural language prompts via text or voice, process diagrams, or technical documentation—into production-ready business applications. The system automatically recommends industry-optimised data fields and functional modules to accelerate solution deployment.

"Since Creator's introduction in 2006, the focus has been on simplifying and speeding up the app development process without sacrificing functionality. Despite the limited IT talent pool in the MENA, our platform has enabled many users—IT and non-technical professionals— across the region to launch thousands of apps successfully,” said Hyther Nizam, President Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Vice President of Products at Zoho. "AI allows us to take it to another level, shortening the time from an idea to an app. This update raises the baseline on speed of quality app creation with deep capabilities, without adding costs," Nizam added.

The new features also include intelligent AI prompt-based app component generation with contextual field recommendations for enhancing existing applications. This proprietary functionality addresses a critical gap in current low-code platforms. For professional developers, the solution also offers prompt-based contextual code generation and optimisation tailored to application requirements and structure, significantly reducing manual programming efforts while maintaining architectural integrity.

Further, the AI-powered data cleansing and modelling feature automatically normalises unstructured inputs from diverse sources into structured, application-optimised formats. The AI Skills feature, which will soon be live, will enable users to utilise natural language commands for orchestrating complex workflows, thereby intelligently automating everyday processes and enhancing productivity. Lastly, users can also deploy custom AI models for capabilities like OCR, prediction, and object detection.

Zoho Creator offers support for an Arabic user interface, empowering businesses and developers in the region to build applications with ease. The platform’s intuitive drag-and-drop functionality, deep customisation capabilities, and seamless interoperability with Zoho and third-party apps enable both professional and citizen developers to create powerful solutions faster. By streamlining complex workflows and providing advanced low-code flexibility, Zoho Creator helps organisations solve operational challenges, drive efficiency, and foster innovation—all while maintaining enterprise-grade scalability.