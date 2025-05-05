In line with its strategic vision to accelerate digital transformation, Orange Egypt has proudly launched “Orange Business Talks” a dynamic knowledge-sharing platform designed to spark dialogue amongst technology experts, thought leaders, and digital transformation pioneers in the Egyptian market.

“Orange Business Talks” offers a dedicated space for exchanging insights on emerging technologies, addressing key challenges, and exploring practical solutions in fields such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and data analytics strategies. The initiative aims to educate Orange Egypt’s ecosystem—partners, clients, and stakeholders—on cutting-edge technologies and their real-world applications across industries.

The platform was officially kicked off during the FDC Summit, featuring a keynote session by global cybersecurity expert Ted Harrington, who delivered an in-depth talk on the future of information security, underscoring the high-caliber expertise Orange Business Talks is committed to delivering.

Hisham Mahran, Chief Business Officer at Orange Egypt, commented: “With Orange Business Talks, we are creating a constructive dialogue with the market—bringing together vision and expertise to build a more informed and future-ready business community. This initiative reflects our commitment to delivering real value to our clients and partners through open knowledge exchange and thought leadership.”

He added: “At Orange Egypt, we believe that sharing knowledge and experience is the key to building more agile, resilient, and innovative organizations. Through Orange Business Talks, we’re offering a genuine platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas and turn insights into tangible action for the future of business.”

This initiative reaffirms Orange Business pivotal role in supporting Egypt’s digital transformation journey and strengthens Orange Egypt’s position as a trusted technology partner capable of leading change and driving innovation.