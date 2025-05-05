Spanning 2,000 square metres, the state-of-the-art facility offers a dynamic blend of private offices, collaborative lounges, and versatile meeting and event spaces

Cloud Spaces is committed to elevating the co-working experience in the Kingdom, offering inspiring, flexible, and modern workspace solutions for businesses of all sizes

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Cloud Spaces, the pioneering hub of flexible workspace solutions, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first location in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, located at Kingdom Centre, Riyadh.

Following its remarkable success in the UAE, Cloud Spaces Kingdom Centre will bring a unique and flexible approach to the workplace in Saudi Arabia by redefining the modern work experience, one inspiring space at a time. More than just a workspace, Cloud Spaces is the perfect hub for ambitious minds to connect and collaborate; through curated networking events, inspiring workshops, and meaningful partnerships, it fosters a dynamic community that empowers professionals and entrepreneurs in the heart of Riyadh.

Designed as a true working sanctuary, Cloud Spaces encourages creativity and supports the growth of freelancers, entrepreneurs, and businesses of all sizes. Whether for hosting meetings, launching new ventures, or finding fresh inspiration, it delivers a seamless blend of professionalism and comfort. As highlighted in the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, Saudi Arabia’s co-working office space market is rapidly evolving, with a projected CAGR of over 6% from 2025 to 2030. This momentum, aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its emphasis on economic diversification and modern work environments, positions Riyadh as the ideal location for Cloud Spaces’ expansion into Saudi Arabia.

Malak Smejkalova, General Manager at Cloud Spaces, said: "What began as a mission to elevate the workspace experience has evolved into a thriving ecosystem that blends hospitality, design, and community. Since launching in the UAE in 2020, Cloud Spaces has grown across six expansive locations, offering a variety of fully serviced office solutions, coworking zones, and collaborative areas. Today, the spaces support hundreds of professionals daily — from startups to established businesses — reflecting the rising demand for flexible environments that foster connection and growth. Expanding into Riyadh’s Kingdom Centre is a natural next step, and we’re excited to bring our community-driven model to Saudi Arabia, helping freelancers, entrepreneurs, and businesses connect, innovate, and thrive."

Spanning 2,000 square meters, the dynamic hub provides breathtaking views of the Riyadh skyline, complemented by its proximity to luxury retail outlets and fine dining experiences. Featuring state-of-the-art amenities such as dynamic co-working zones with comfortable lounges, private meeting rooms, flexible event spaces, and an in-house café, the space is designed to encourage creativity and networking, allowing members to unwind and recharge in a relaxed yet refined setting. Fully equipped boardrooms support seamless collaboration, while a dedicated team provides on-site business and administration support, including reception and secretarial services, event planning, and IT assistance, ensuring smooth day-to-day operations.

Redefining the way businesses and professionals thrive in the region, Cloud Spaces is the ultimate pacesetter in the flexible workspace industry, transcending conventional workspaces by offering a community-centric environment that is exclusive yet inclusive.

The hub offers a range of membership packages to cater to various needs, from flexible coworking memberships to private office solutions, and co-working day-pass vouchers, all designed to provide cost-effective business solutions without long-term commitments. Clients can also get assistance from the experienced GRO services team to support businesses with various government-related procedures or business set up. Every detail is crafted to stimulate both professional and personal growth, ensuring an exceptional work-life balance in a premium setting.

Located in the heart of Riyadh’s most iconic landmark, Kingdom Centre, Cloud Spaces offers an inspiring workspace in a prime, strategic setting, just 6.8 km from the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center and 10.6 km from the King Abdullah Financial District, providing seamless access to the city’s key business and innovation hubs. Cloud Spaces Kingdom Centre marks the sixth location across the UAE and KSA, with further expansion planned in Riyadh’s Al ROSHN Front later this year.

About Cloud Spaces

Cloud Spaces is a premier provider of flexible and contemporary workspace solutions, offering a seamless blend of high-end design, business support, and hospitality-driven experiences.

Designed for modern entrepreneurs, SMEs, and multinational corporations, Cloud Spaces provides a diverse range of workspace solutions, including fully serviced private offices, collaborative lounges, co-working day passes, and immersive event spaces. With cutting-edge facilities, an inspiring community, and industry-leading services, members and businesses are empowered to connect, grow, and thrive at Cloud Spaces. Operating across the UAE and now in Saudi Arabia, Cloud Spaces is redefining the way professionals experience work.

Cloud Spaces has locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, with plans to open in Ras Al Khaimah later in the year, and have now expanded into Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.