Dubai, UAE — SAS, a global leader in data and AI, demonstrated its transformative capabilities for modern law enforcement and public safety at the World Police Summit 2025, held in Dubai from May 13–15. At the event, SAS highlighted how data-driven intelligence is enabling safer cities, smarter policing, and greater public trust through solutions in AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics.

SAS booth featured immersive, real-time demonstrations of its latest innovations, including autonomous AI agents, digital twins, AI co-pilots, and trusted AI governance frameworks. These technologies are being actively applied to critical areas such as organized crime detection, child protection, financial crime investigation, narcotics enforcement, and digital forensics.

Michel Ghorayeb, Managing Director of SAS UAE, emphasized the urgency and opportunity for agencies to modernize: “As the world evolves, crime is becoming more sophisticated, data more abundant, and threats more versatile than ever. No agency can face this complexity alone. Collaboration powered by AI and intelligent decisioning is now essential to predict, detect, and respond with precision. These technologies empower officers to stay ahead of evolving threats and deliver safer outcomes. In today’s landscape, technology is no longer optional, it has become the foundation of modern policing.”

AI and Agentic Intelligence Reshaping Aviation Operations

At the World Police Summit, Mohamed Mysara, Public Sector Principal Business Solutions Manager at SAS, showcased how AI and Agentic Intelligence are redefining the aviation landscape.

Mysara highlighted real-world use cases where SAS enables airports and authorities to move from reactive to autonomous operations, from early warning and risk detection to real-time resource reallocation and cross-agency coordination.

He demonstrated how Agentic AI not only delivers role-specific intelligence, but also takes proactive action, reallocating gates and resources during flight delays or unforeseen circumstances, alerting third-party vendors, mobilizing and optimizing staffing

With a SAS Viya unified platform built on trustworthy AI, SAS is shaping the future of smarter, safer, and data-driven air travel.

Unlocking the Power of AI in Law Enforcement

As policing organizations navigate increasingly complex threat landscapes, the necessity for integrated solutions to accelerate decision-making and investigative outcomes becomes evident.

SAS showcased a series of live demos, each tailored to specific investigative and operational needs. Key highlights included:

Agentic AI: This demo illustrates how autonomous AI agents interact with regulations, procedures, and historical data to answer complex legal and investigative questions. Visual analytics and explainable AI outputs aid transparency and situational awareness.

This demo illustrates how autonomous AI agents interact with regulations, procedures, and historical data to answer complex legal and investigative questions. Visual analytics and explainable AI outputs aid transparency and situational awareness. Digital Forensics Analysis: A 360-degree visualization of device-extracted data, enabling fast pattern recognition across files, communications, and media to build stronger, faster case narratives.

A 360-degree visualization of device-extracted data, enabling fast pattern recognition across files, communications, and media to build stronger, faster case narratives. Network Analysis: Cutting-edge network analysis uncovered hidden links between digital actors, helping investigators trace threats and dismantle cybercrime networks.

Cutting-edge network analysis uncovered hidden links between digital actors, helping investigators trace threats and dismantle cybercrime networks. AI-Powered Digital Assistant: Integrated with SAS Viya, the assistant simplifies data access, report generation, and analytical interactions through natural language interfaces—democratizing advanced analytics for every user.

Integrated with SAS Viya, the assistant simplifies data access, report generation, and analytical interactions through natural language interfaces—democratizing advanced analytics for every user. ISR Integration: This solution combines real-time data from surveillance sensors, drones, and geospatial systems to detect threats and support mission-critical actions in defense and security operations.

This solution combines real-time data from surveillance sensors, drones, and geospatial systems to detect threats and support mission-critical actions in defense and security operations. Financial Intelligence: Tailored for Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs), this demo showed how SAS helps detect suspicious transactions, screen watchlists, and comply with anti-money laundering laws through an integrated analytics environment.

A Trusted Partner for Public Secor

SAS has a long-standing commitment to empowering public sector organizations in the Middle East and beyond. In the UAE, SAS has contributed to impactful initiatives including cooperation with Dubai Police, Emirates Health Services, Aby Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

With AI adoption accelerating globally, SAS is proud to be at the forefront of data innovation for law enforcement. By combining domain expertise, advanced analytics, and trusted governance, SAS is enabling agencies to act faster, smarter, and with greater confidence.

To learn more about how SAS is helping public safety agencies modernize operations and protect communities, visit www.sas.com/publicsafety.