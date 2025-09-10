DOHA, Qatar — SAP has announced a major expansion of its digital transformation partnership with North Oil Company (NOC). Under the agreement, SAP will deliver an integrated, AI-powered solution that drives efficiency, fosters innovation across its vast operational landscape and will prepare it for the future.

SAP has deep expertise in the energy industry and its scalable solutions, which will be rolled out across the majority of NOC’s operations, ensure standardization, automation, and a clean core with minimal customization and complexity.

The comprehensive range of solutions to overhaul NOC’s business operations includes RISE with SAP, Ariba, Signavio, Fleet Logistic Management, and other advanced SAP solutions. RISE with SAP enables a seamless, secure, and accelerated transition, ensuring business continuity while modernizing processes.

Data from the new deployment will be hosted in Qatar, offering data sovereignty and security.

Alaa Jaber, Managing Director for SAP Qatar and Fast Growth Markets, commented: “This agreement with North Oil Company represents one of the most comprehensive digital transformations in Qatar’s energy sector. By adopting RISE with SAP and a suite of intelligent solutions, NOC is setting a new standard for efficiency, automation, and operational excellence. This strategic move underscores SAP’s commitment to enabling innovation and growth for our customers.”

SAP helps companies to embrace a more agile, intelligent, and standardized approach to business, ensuring operations remain resilient and competitive, which is particularly important in the rapidly evolving energy landscape.

