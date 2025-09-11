Dubai, UAE – The SANS Institute today announced the official release of its AI security blueprint “Own AI Securely” offering a structured, innovative model to help organizations adopt artificial intelligence securely and responsibly across their operations. This blueprint meets a clear demand from global enterprises facing complex questions around AI safety, compliance, and operational control. Security teams in both the public and private sectors are being asked to defend systems that evolve faster than existing playbooks can support and need the emerging skills to do so. Across industries, there is a growing need for reliable, outcome-focused guidance that reflects the operational, technical, and governance realities of enterprise-scale AI, and the workforce it demands.

The UAE has long positioned AI as a transformative force to the nation’s governance, growth, societal wellbeing, and economic diversification. The UAE National Strategy for AI 2031 focuses on integrating AI as a key driver of future prosperity, creating new pathways for growth, boosting efficiency, and supporting long-term sustainability. According to PwC, By 2026, global AI spending is projected to surpass USD 300 billion, with AI contributing up to 13.6% of the UAE’s GDP by 2030.

“As roles related to AI rapidly shift and new risks constantly emerge, organizations need to keep up with this pace of change and respond decisively,” said Rob T. Lee, Chief of Research and Chief AI Officer at SANS Institute. “This blueprint gives structure to an environment that has, until now, lacked clear direction. It’s built on field-tested insights and designed to help security leaders act with clarity and purpose.”

The Secure AI Blueprint introduces a three-track model, mapped to 14 industry-leading training courses and a series of GIAC certifications that align directly with organizational functions and enables organizations to develop a capable, skilled AI cybersecurity workforce:

Protect AI – Security and engineering teams must defend AI systems from poisoning, prompt attacks, and data leaks. Strong controls across access, data, deployment, and monitoring make sure AI is secure and run safely and resiliently.



– Security and engineering teams must defend AI systems from poisoning, prompt attacks, and data leaks. Strong controls across access, data, deployment, and monitoring make sure AI is secure and run safely and resiliently. Utilize AI – Cyber defenders need to fight fire with fire by harnessing AI inside the SOC and other cybersecurity functions, such as digital forensics or red teams. AI-powered tools accelerate detection, triage, and response so security teams can keep pace with machine-speed adversaries.



– Cyber defenders need to fight fire with fire by harnessing AI inside the SOC and other cybersecurity functions, such as digital forensics or red teams. AI-powered tools accelerate detection, triage, and response so security teams can keep pace with machine-speed adversaries. Govern AI – Executives, managers, and boards must lead with accountability. Clear oversight, compliance frameworks, and AI fluency at the top ensures organizations stay aligned with regulations, design strong policies and implement effective strategies, all while building trust.

“The blueprint is based on what’s already changing inside real organizations. Leaders are not looking for more generic headlines about how the threat landscape is evolving fast, they’re looking for a way to act,” said Lee. “The SANS model provides structure where there has been confusion, and alignment where there has been fragmentation.”

The AI security blueprint “Own AI Securely with SANS” and the AI Career Framework, and course catalog are all available at sans.org/ai