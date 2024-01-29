Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – SANS Institute, a global leader in cybersecurity training, announces two training events in Saudi Arabia. Set to transform the cybersecurity education landscape, SANS Khobar (February 10-15, 2024) and SANS Riyadh Spring (February 24 - March 7, 2024) come at a time when the Kingdom proudly stands as a global cybersecurity frontrunner, securing the second rank in the Global Cybersecurity Index for 2023. These events reiterate Saudi Arabia’s commitment to advanced cybersecurity and nurturing the skills essential for safeguarding its digital future.

Saudi Arabia has implemented robust frameworks and initiatives to address emerging threats proactively, bolstering its cybersecurity capabilities across critical sectors, including finance, energy, healthcare, and government, and emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity as a cornerstone of national competitiveness.

“Cybersecurity training is a lynchpin in fortifying Saudi Arabia's digital landscape, especially as the nation grows closer towards the goals outlined in Vision 2030. With cyber threats in the Middle East becoming more sophisticated, the need for a skilled and adept cybersecurity workforce is paramount,” says Ned Baltagi, Managing Director – Middle East, Turkey and Africa, SANS Institute. “SANS Khobar and SANS Riyadh Spring underscores our commitment to elevating the Kingdom's cyber posture, not only providing opportunities for professionals to upskill but also facilitating knowledge exchange and collaboration of the local and global cyber community. By fostering a network of well-trained cybersecurity experts and through comprehensive training, we can empower individuals to contribute actively to Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity objectives, ensuring a secure and advantaged digital transformation in alignment with the nation’s visionary goals for 2030 and beyond.”

SANS Khobar February 2024

Hosted at the Holiday Inn & Suites Al Khobar from February 10 – 15, 2024, SANS Khobar will offer in-person as well as simultaneous live online sessions for participants who prefer to attend virtually. Modules available are LDR551: Building and Leading Security Operations Centers and SEC560: Enterprise Penetration Testing.

Mark Orlando, SANS Certified Instructor, will lead LDR551. He specializes in cyber defense and cybersecurity leadership, with expertise in building and leading Security Operations Centers.

SEC560 will be led by Christopher Elgee, a senior security analyst at Counter Hack and Chief Information Officer (G-6) for the Massachusetts Army National Guard. Specializing in Penetration Testing and Red Teaming, he excels in crafting engaging and challenging NetWars challenges, leveraging expert storytelling and real-world hacker techniques.

Additionally, Christopher will present OT Pen-testing: How Not to Sink an Oil Rig, on February 12 for a SANS Community Night. Attendees will benefit from a discussion of real-world experience testing water systems, an oil rig, and other critical systems – safely.

For more information and to register for SANS Khobar February 2024 in person or online, please click here. To attend SANS AI Khobar February 2024 Community Night, visit https://www.sans.org/mlp/community-night-khobar-february-2024/

SANS Riyadh Spring 2024

SANS Riyadh will be held at the Sheraton Riyadh Hotel & Towers, from February 24 to March 7, 2024, and participants can choose from seven extensive courses.

Notably, SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, and Incident Handling develops the skills for incident response investigations, covering dynamic response processes, threat intelligence development, and defense strategies for both cloud and on-premises platforms; SEC488: Cloud Security Essentials addresses the challenges and opportunities of securing multi-cloud environments, emphasizing the responsibility of organizations to protect sensitive data, providing practical training for security professionals; LDR514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership equips security professionals with the skills to bridge the gap between security staff and senior leadership, providing tools to build a cybersecurity strategic plan, comprehensive IT security policy, and effective leadership; and SEC497: Practical Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), which, drawing from two decades of OSINT experience in law enforcement, intelligence, and the private sector, offers practical tools and techniques, addressing real-world challenges through hands-on labs and a Capstone CTF.

SANS Riyadh Community Nights, led by top instructors, are set to be highlights of the event. On February 26, join Mark Williams for 'Secure by Design' to explore integrating security into system, program, and network design. On March 4, Jeffrey Lomas will present 'Detecting AI in OSINT Investigations,' offering insights into AI's role in online spaces and techniques for its detection. These sessions, available both in-person and online, provide valuable learning experiences for cybersecurity professionals looking to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving field. These events not only offer professionals the chance to learn from world-renowned experts, but also to connect with peers and industry leaders.

Please click here for more information and to register for SANS Riyadh Spring 2024 in person or online. To sign up for one or both SANS Community Nights in Riyadh, please visit https://www.sans.org/mlp/community-night-riyadh-spring-2024/

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and OnDemand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master’s and bachelor’s degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their “human” cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community.