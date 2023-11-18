Sharjah: SANED Integrated Facility Management has achieved a significant milestone by being awarded the ISO 50001 certification for excellence in energy management. This accomplishment underscores SANED's commitment to implementing effective Energy Management Systems (EnMS) and follows the fulfillment of all requirements for this prestigious global certification.

The company's dedication to reducing energy consumption in its managed projects, which span government entities, private sectors, and multifunctional residential and commercial properties in Sharjah, has been acknowledged with the adoption of the Energy Management Certificate. SANED's rapid pace in energy assessment activities has notably improved efficiency across various sectors.

Engineer Hamed Al Zarooni, Chief Officer of SANED Integrated Facilities Management Company, expressed pride in this achievement and emphasized SANED's position as a global accreditation and quality standards leader. He said, "This achievement aligns with SANED's efforts to lead in various quality standards and international accreditation. It also reflects SANED's commitment to realizing the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah, which seeks to provide all services according to quality, efficiency, and sustainability standards and to build a sustainable and clean future within new and innovative standards. Additionally, the plan involves disseminating the best international practices and improving customer relationships.”

Al Zarooni highlighted the rigorous auditing process by "Bureau Veritas," a renowned global accreditation body, confirming compliance with the ISO 50001 standard. The ISO 50001 standard fosters sustainable improvement in energy management and cost reduction for enterprises and positions SANED as a sustainability-driven entity with enhanced overall efficiency. This achievement reflects SANED's commitment to international best practices and customer relationships, aligning with Sharjah's vision for a sustainable future. SANED Integrated Facilities Management operates under Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Sharjah government.