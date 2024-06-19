Sharjah: In its commitment to implementing occupational health and safety practices, Saned Integrated Facilities Management Company is enforcing a ban on performing work under direct sunlight and in open areas until next September 15. This ban is in effect from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM, in accordance with the decision by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The aim is to provide a safe working environment for Saned employees and to prevent injuries and harm that may result from working in high temperatures during the summer months.

Hamed Al Zarouni, the CEO of Saned, stated: "Our commitment to enforcing the law prohibiting work under the sun is a continuation of the integrated national efforts aimed at advancing the occupational safety and health system in both the public and private sectors. We emphasize the company's dedication to enhancing the protection of the working class, maintaining the safety of employees in facilities, and providing the requirements and conditions of occupational safety and health, along with its tools, at work sites. This contributes to fostering a culture of occupational safety to achieve a safe work environment free from accidents and injuries."

Al Zarouni added: "We are working on implementing strategies and preventive measures to mitigate and prevent risks in the workplace to avoid accidents and injuries. We are organizing practical awareness workshops and providing training and education, targeting more than 1,500 workers at Saned. These sessions aim to train them to handle risks and safely use protective tools and equipment, such as helmets, goggles, gloves, and protective vests, to reduce risks and ensure worker safety."

The scope of Sand's work includes integrated facilities management and the management of technical contracting projects (electrical, mechanical, and sanitary). This encompasses aspects related to health, safety, and the environment, such as fire prevention strategies, safety basics training, and the provision of trained security personnel. Additionally, Sand utilizes various systems for facilities management, including building management systems (BMS). These computer-based systems are installed in buildings to manage and monitor equipment, air conditioning systems of all types, fire suppression systems, elevators, and more.

The company also provides energy monitoring systems installed to measure consumption in real-time and accurately. These systems analyze data to optimize the use of water and electrical energy. In addition, the company offers security systems, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance and access control systems for institutions, among other systems. The company is committed to supporting these with the latest computer systems.

It is worth noting that Saned Facilities Management is one of the companies under Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.