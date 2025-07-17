H1 2025 Highlights

Strong financial performance: Achieved AED 3.2 billion in H1 2025 revenue, up 39% year-on-year

Global Momentum: 99% of revenue generated from international markets

Record Orderbook: Orderbook reaches all-time high of AED 38 billion with AED 5 billion in new long-term agreements added in H1 2025

GTF MRO Leadership: Joins Pratt & Whitney GTF MRO network - first and only in the SAMENA region

Strategic partnerships: Expanded collaborations with Etihad Airways, AMMROC, AerSale, AerCap, GE Aerospace, Lion Air, Garuda, and CFM International

Infrastructure Investment: Investing over AED 150 million to expand MRO infrastructure and tooling

Talent Growth: Workforce grew by 15% with 51 new hires; total headcount now 621; Emiratization at 34.6%

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), today announced strong financial and operational results for the first half of 2025, reinforcing its role as a strategic enabler of the UAE’s aviation and industrial ambitions.

Sanad recorded revenues of AED 3.2 billion for H1 2025, marking a 39% increase over the same period last year, driven by continued momentum across its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) and Asset Management divisions. Building on its AED 4.92 billion achieved in 2024, Sanad is on track to achieve projected full-year revenues of AED 5.4 billion in 2025. With 99% of H1 2025 revenues generated from international markets, Sanad is not only expanding its global footprint but also channeling international revenue streams into the UAE economy, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a net exporter of advanced aerospace services and a rising force in the global aviation value chain.

Expanding Global Orderbook and Strategic Agreements

The Group’s global orderbook has reached an all-time high of AED 38 billion, driven by long-term agreements with key partners and an expanding global footprint. Notable developments include Sanad’s entry into the Pratt & Whitney GTF MRO Network as the first and only provider in the SAMENA region, as well as the expansion of MRO operations to Al Ain through its strategic partnership with AMMROC. New engine maintenance agreements were signed with leading global airliners such as Lion Air and Garuda Indonesia, while the Group strengthened its long-standing collaboration with CFM International to provide full overhaul services for LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines.

The MRO division has successfully inducted 90 engines in the first half of 2025 and is on pace to complete 210 inductions by year-end, a 30% increase over 2024. This growth has been enabled by major infrastructure and tooling investments to expand capacity and meet rising global demand.

Investing in Infrastructure, Tooling, and expanded Capabilities

As part of its long-term strategy to position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for engine MRO, Sanad is investing over AED 150 million to expand and modernize its infrastructure, tooling, and facility capacity, laying the foundation for accelerated growth and enhanced service delivery worldwide:

Upgraded engine test cell to enable full live testing of CFM LEAP engines, supporting both current and future customer requirements

to enable full live testing of CFM LEAP engines, supporting both current and future customer requirements Commenced phased rollout of full LEAP engine MRO capabilities, positioning Sanad among a select group of global MRO providers equipped to service this high-demand platform

positioning Sanad among a select group of global MRO providers equipped to service this high-demand platform Added new critical engine component repair capabilities for both LEAP and GEnx engines, marking a major milestone in expanding its advanced repair expertise and supporting faster turnaround times for airline customers.

In parallel, Sanad expanded its Abu Dhabi headquarters by 3,600 sqm and commissioned a new 5,000 sqm MRO facility in Al Ain in partnership with AMMROC. These strategic investments significantly elevate Sanad’s global competitiveness, technical capabilities and operational resilience, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for industrial innovation in the UAE and a trusted partner in the global aerospace value chain.

Asset Management and Leasing Milestones

Sanad continued to advance its position as a global asset management leader in H1 2025, executing high-impact transactions that are redefining aftermarket capabilities and strengthening its role in the global aviation supply chain. The Group acquired a portfolio of Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines from Etihad Airways, significantly expanding its global asset management portfolio. In parallel, Sanad completed a strategic parts portfolio sale to AerSale, enhancing its aftermarket support capabilities.

In one of the most notable transactions in the aviation leasing sector, Sanad also finalized a landmark AED 400 million engine and component sale with AerCap Materials, marking one of the largest asset sales of its kind to date.

These strategic milestones reflect Sanad’s agile, value-driven approach to asset management and underscore its growing influence in shaping the future of the global aviation aftermarket.

Workforce Growth and Emirati Talent Development

Sanad’s success is driven by its people and the ability to attract, retain, and develop high-caliber talent in an increasingly competitive global aerospace market. Amid global talent shortages, the Group continued to grow and invest in future-ready capabilities:

The workforce grew by 15% year on year, reaching 621 employees, including 51 new hires this year

Emiratization rose to 34.6%, up from 28.3% in H1 2024

Delivered over 1384 training hours in H1 2025, focused on advanced MRO skills, safety, and leadership

In H1, Sanad signed an MoU with GE Aerospace to drive immersive training and knowledge exchange. In parallel, two Emirati engineers began a six-month exchange program at Rolls-Royce facilities in the UK, part of a strategic initiative announced last year during the Farnborough Airshow.

Sanad’s structured programs like the Sanad Technical Development Programs, Future Leaders Program, and OEM-certified trainings, are designed to cultivate a world-class aerospace talent pipeline.

Amer Siddiqui, Group Chairman of Sanad, stated: " Sanad’s strong performance in the first half of 2025 reflects strategic clarity, disciplined execution, and the continued trust of our global partners. What sets Sanad apart is its unwavering commitment to building future-ready capabilities—investing in people, technology, and global collaborations. Through knowledge exchange and advanced technical development, Sanad is helping shape a resilient, knowledge-based aerospace ecosystem that embodies the UAE’s bold industrial vision. It stands as a powerful example of how UAE-born champions can deliver sustainable growth, global relevance, and lasting impact."

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, said: Our performance in H1 2025 reflects the strength of our strategy, execution, and long-standing global partnerships. The expansion of our LEAP and GTF capabilities, the successful asset sale transactions, and our investments in infrastructure and talent all underscore Sanad’s growing influence on the global aerospace stage. By embedding innovation into everything we do, whether through advanced MRO solutions or transformative talent development, we are not only meeting the evolving needs of our customers but also reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for aerospace excellence.”

Looking ahead

With a strong H1 foundation, Sanad is poised to deliver continued growth in H2 2025. The Group will advance global partnerships, scale infrastructure, and drive innovation to support rising demand for advanced MRO and asset management services.

As Sanad continues to shape the future of aerospace, it remains committed to strengthening the UAE’s industrial ecosystem and expanding its leadership across the global aviation value chain.

