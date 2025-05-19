Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics has successfully wrapped up its ‘MENA Air Solutions Day’ in Suzhou, China, bringing together top distributors and VIP customers from across the Middle East and North Africa region. Over four days, attendees experienced Samsung’s latest HVAC innovations through exclusive factory tours, technology demonstrations, and expert-led deep dives, raising the bar for immersive industry engagement.

Commenting on the event, Okan Tutcu, Senior Director HVAC - MENA Regional HQ, said, "Bringing together leading consultants and contractors from the MENA region at our Air Solutions Day in China marks a significant milestone in strengthening our partnerships and driving innovation in HVAC solutions. We are proud to showcase our latest technologies and reaffirm our commitment to shaping the future of the industry together."

During their visit to the air conditioning facilities in Suzhou, guests witnessed Samsung’s stringent quality standards and next-generation production methods. They also toured two of China’s most iconic landmark skyscrapers—the Suzhou International Financial Square (IFS) and the Gate of the Orient—both powered by Samsung's advanced DVM S Water systems, highlighting the company’s involvement in major global projects.

Samsung Electronics continues to lead the HVAC industry through pioneering technologies such as the award-winning WindFree™ technology — the world’s first air conditioning system to deliver cooling without direct air drafts. WindFree™ technology uses still air to create a more comfortable, energy-efficient environment, automatically adapting to indoor and outdoor conditions for optimal performance.

In addition, Samsung’s AI-powered HVAC products leverage SmartThings and building IoT (bIoT) technology, enabling intelligent and energy-saving climate control across residential and commercial spaces. Features such as AI Energy Mode allow users to optimise consumption by analysing usage patterns and adjusting compressor speeds, achieving up to 30% savings.

‘MENA Air Solutions Day’ also featured face-to-face discussions on advancements in HVAC, smart home integration, and the evolution of connected climate systems. These talks underscored Samsung’s commitment to driving sustainable innovation and creating smarter, more connected ecosystem.

