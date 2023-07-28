Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics has launched an interactive Galaxy Open Market pop-up at the Dubai Mall to showcase its latest Galaxy devices following the July 26 Galaxy Unpacked event, which took place in South Korea. Under the theme ‘Join the Flip Side’, the new launches include the Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Tab S9 Series and the Galaxy Watch6 Series.

The pop-up store at the world’s largest mall is now open until August 28th, allowing visitors and fans to experience the newly unveiled devices. The interactive pop-up features numerous activities divided into various themed experiential zones to highlight key features of the latest Samsung devices.

At the FlexCam Selfie experiential zone, visitors can explore diverse selfie angles with the Galaxy Z Flip5, while at the gaming station, visitors can experience powerful gaming performance through various Z Fold5 and Tab S9 Ultra gaming kits, including a Mini Arcade and a Z Fold5 + Controller. The wellness zone will provide an experience around the Galaxy Watch6 Sleep Mode, including a sleep analysis and coaching guide to improve sleeping habits.

Lastly, a Galaxy Z Flip5 Customization zone will let the visitors customize the new Flex Window using their own selfies. They will be able to experience a variety of custom elements from the display and create a unique Flex Window themselves.

Visitors will have the opportunity to earn points for visiting each of the different experience zones, which they can redeem for gifts on exit,. To keep the engagement factor intact, Samsung will also be hosting a series of competitions, photography masterclasses as well as daily workshops during the course of the pop-up.

