Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the launch of its latest "Better for Your Life" campaign, offering attractive offers on a wide range of Samsung home appliances and televisions. Whether one is getting married or setting up a new home, consumers can now take advantage of bundle purchases to maximize savings through this campaign.

Samsung is offering exciting benefits on a range of products designed to elevate users' lifestyles, promote energy efficiency, and enhance daily activities. Users can explore Samsung products that add a touch of sophistication to their home environment, including TVs, Bespoke range of home appliances, and sound devices. Additionally, they can enjoy savings on lifestyle-enhancing products like smartphones, tablets, wearables, and accessories.

Exclusively available on Samsung.com, consumers can trade in their old products for proper recycling, reducing electronic waste. Samsung leads sustainable living by increasing the use of recycled materials, improving eco-packaging, and intensifying e-waste collection and recycling efforts. This supports Samsung's goal of transitioning towards a circular economy, emphasizing resource efficiency through reuse and recycling.

Shafi Alam, Head of Direct-to-Consumer Business & Corporate Marketing at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "We're thrilled to introduce the 'Better for Your Life' campaign, an opportunity for our valued customers to experience innovation and efficiency like never before. With exciting added value offers on a variety of Samsung products, we're not just offering technology but an enhanced lifestyle with a carefully curated offering designed to bring comfort, convenience, and excitement into the lives of our customers."

As part of the Better for Your Life campaign, customers can save up to 40% on their favourite Samsung products and enjoy extra discounts when they buy more products in the same category. Customers can also enjoy up to 38% off Valentine's Day gifts on various Galaxy devices. Meanwhile, purchases made via the new Samsung Shop App are eligible for 10% or AED 200 off on the first app order.

The promotion, live until February 25th, 2024, is available online on Samsung.com.

