Seoul, Korea – Samsung Engineering, one of the world’s leading engineering, procurement, construction, and project management (EPC&PM) companies and OMV, the international, integrated energy, fuels & feedstock and chemicals & materials company, announced today the signing of an MoU to cooperate on projects from the early development stage. The MoU was signed at the OMV headquarters in Vienna, Austria, by Martijn van Koten, Member of the Executive Board of OMV and EVP Fuels & Feedstock, and Hong Namkoong, President and CEO of Samsung Engineering. Alfred Stern, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV, as well as Reinhard Florey, Member of the Executive Board and CFO of OMV welcomed Samsung Engineering’s delegation.

Samsung Engineering’s extensive experience in executing projects based on modularization was key factor for reaching this MoU.

OMV, is amongst Austria’s largest listed industrial companies and is committed to becoming a net-zero emissions company (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) latest by 2050. OMV has embarked on a transformation to become a leading provider of innovative and sustainable fuels, chemicals and materials, with a focus on circular economy solutions.

This strategy is aligned with Samsung Engineering’s ambitions to contribute to the energy transition, by starting to take key initiatives for the decarbonization of its operations, whereby it has launched projects in the direction of low-carbon businesses. A major goal for Samsung Engineering is to become a “Beyond EPC - Green Solution Provider”. It is striving to transform from a conventional EPC player to a green solution provider by securing a reliable source of profits and creating a sustainable growth engine for the future. Samsung Engineering is pioneering into new businesses such as green solutions and environmental infrastructure projects.

Hong Namkoong, President and CEO of Samsung Engineering said “Samsung Engineering’s excellent track record in modularization projects has led to this MoU to jointly develop sustainable projects based on modularization. In the era of the energy transition, the strategy of OMV and Samsung Engineering align to create synergy effects to promote and strengthen the foundation for mid to long-term sustainable projects.”

Martijn van Koten, Member of the Executive Board of OMV responsible for Fuels & Feedstock said “Strong partnerships with pioneers for sustainable solutions and projects in the low carbon business help accelerate our transformation towards our goal of reducing CO2 emissions and becoming a net-zero company by 2050. We welcome the collaboration with Samsung Engineering. This will enable us to continuously expand our renewable fuels and feedstock product range and fulfill one of the key elements of our OMV Strategy 2030 to become a leading, innovative producer of sustainable fuels and feedstock in Europe.”

About Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd

At Samsung Engineering, we aim to create value based on the world's best technological competence and contribute to our clients, society, and people. As one of the world's leading EPC&PM companies, Samsung Engineering has served clients in diverse industries such as oil-refining, gas-processing, petrochemicals, infrastructure & environmental sector, and bio-industry. Providing professional services across the whole project cycle ranging from professional feasibility studies to design, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance & operation. Samsung Engineering has completed more than 1,000 projects worldwide.

To prepare for ESG-based eco-friendly businesses for the future, we expanded our value chain to the business of operating green infrastructure, such as water treatment facilities and incinerators, and green solution business for energy optimization and carbon neutrality. To preemptively respond to changes in the global energy industry and take the lead in resolving global warming, we will provide optimal solutions based on our technologies and expertise.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

With Group sales revenues of EUR 62 bn and a workforce of around 22,300 employees in 2022, OMV is amongst Austria’s largest listed industrial companies.

In Chemicals & Materials, OMV through its subsidiary Borealis, is one of the world’s leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers, and plastics recycling. Together with its two major joint ventures – Borouge (with ADNOC, in the UAE and Singapore) and Baystar™ (with TotalEnergies, in the USA) – Borealis supplies products and services to customers across the globe. OMV’s Fuels & Feedstock business produces and markets fuels as well as feedstock for the chemical industry, operates three refineries in Europe, and holds a 15% stake in a refining joint venture in the UAE. OMV operates around 1,800 filling stations in ten European countries. In the Energy segment, OMV explores and produces oil and gas in the four core regions of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, North Sea, and Asia-Pacific. Average daily production in 2022 amounted to 392 kboe/d. Its activities also include the Low Carbon Business as well as the entire gas business.

OMV intends to transition from an integrated oil, gas, and chemicals company to become a leading provider of innovative and sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials, while taking a leading global role in the circular economy. By switching over to a low-carbon business, OMV is striving to achieve net zero in all three Scopes by 2050 at the latest.

OMV shares are traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange (OMV) and as American Depository Receipts (OMVKY) in the U.S.

