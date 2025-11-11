Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. reported financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025.

The Company posted KRW 86.1 trillion in consolidated revenue, an increase of 15.4% compared to the previous quarter. Operating profit increased to KRW 12.2 trillion.

The Device Solutions (DS) Division reported a 19% increase in sales quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), with the Memory Business setting an all-time high for quarterly sales, driven by strong growth of HBM3E and server SSDs. Meanwhile, the Device eXperience (DX) Division posted a revenue increase of 11% QoQ due to the successful launch of new foldable phones and solid flagship sales.

Looking ahead to Q4, the rapid growth of the AI industry is expected to open up new market opportunities for both the DS and DX Divisions. The DS Division plans to focus on enhancing its performance by increasing sales of high-value-added memory products tailored to AI. The semiconductor market is expected to remain strong, driven by ongoing AI investment momentum.

Meanwhile, the DX Division will strengthen its efforts to launch AI products equipped with the most innovative technologies through open collaborations with leading global partners in respective business segments.

Semiconductors Achieve High Profits, To Continue Meeting Server Demand

The DS Division posted KRW 33.1 trillion in consolidated revenue and KRW 7.0 trillion in operating profit for the third quarter.

In Q3 2025, the Memory Business achieved record-high quarterly revenue by expanding HBM3E sales while proactively addressing strong demand across all applications. HBM3E is currently in mass production and being sold to all related customers, while HBM4 samples are simultaneously being shipped to key clients. A favorable price environment and notably reduced one-off costs such as inventory value adjustments contributed to higher profits.

In Q4 2025, the Business will actively respond to demand from AI and conventional servers with HBM3E, high-density eSSDs and other leading-edge memory offerings. Additionally, it will continue to expand sales of industry-leading, high-value-added server memory products, such as 128GB and higher DDR5, as well as 24Gb GDDR7.

Going forward in 2026, the Memory Business will focus on the mass production of HBM4 products with differentiated performance, while simultaneously aiming to scale out the HBM sales base. In particular, demand for HBM4 is also projected to increase, and the Company plans to proactively respond with capacity expansion in 1c. It will also concentrate on expanding sales of other high-value-added products, such as DDR5, LPDDR5x and high-density QLC SSDs to meet demand for AI applications.

Earnings for the System LSI Business stalled due to seasonality and customer inventory adjustments, despite a stable supply of premium systems-on-chip (SoCs).

In Q4 2025, the Business will aim to expand sales of premium SoCs and image sensors amid continued weak demand from major customers.

In 2026, the System LSI Business plans to strengthen the competitiveness of the Exynos processor for key flagship models and leverage differentiated image sensor technologies to broaden market presence.

The Foundry Business posted a significant improvement in earnings in Q3 2025, stemming from a reduction in one-off costs and better fab utilization. The Business also achieved record-high customer orders, mainly on advanced nodes.

In Q4 2025, the Business will aim for continued earnings improvement by ramping up mass production of 2nm Gate-All-Around (GAA) products, increasing fab utilization, and optimizing costs.

In 2026, the Foundry Business will focus on providing a stable supply of new 2nm GAA products and the HBM4 base-die, and beginning operations at the Company’s fab in Taylor, Texas in a timely manner.

SDC Improves Performance on Demand for Flagship Smartphones, Will Increase Large Display Sales

Samsung Display Corporation (SDC) posted KRW 8.1 trillion in consolidated revenue and KRW 1.2 trillion in operating profit for the third quarter.

For small and medium displays, performance improved as a result of robust demand for flagship smartphones and a proactive response to new product demand from key customers. As for large displays, unit sales increased on the back of expanding demand for gaming monitors.

In Q4 2025, demand for new smartphones is expected to continue, and sales of non-smartphone display products are projected to increase, as well. SDC also aims to increase sales of large displays with the full-scale launch of products adopting the new QD-OLED monitor lineup.

In 2026, SDC will widen the smartphone technology gap by leveraging differentiated technologies tailored for AI devices and enhanced foldable product excellence, while the new 8.6G IT line will accelerate OLED expansion with competitive products.

SDC will maintain premium TV panel leadership based on superior performance and will continuously strengthen its monitor market position by expanding its lineup and diversifying its customer base.

MX Boosts Earnings on Strong Galaxy Z Fold7 Launch, To Drive Sales of AI Smartphones Through Seasonal Promotions

The Mobile eXperience (MX) and Networks Businesses posted KRW 34.1 trillion in consolidated revenue and KRW 3.6 trillion in operating profit for the third quarter.

In Q3 2025, the MX Business experienced QoQ and year-over-year (YoY) growth in sales and operating profit as a result of robust flagship smartphone sales, as well as the strong launch of Galaxy Z Fold7 and improved sales of tablets and wearables.

In Q4 2025, the Business plans to utilize seasonal promotions of AI smartphones such as Galaxy S25 and foldables — as well as ecosystem devices centered on new premium models — to achieve YoY growth.

In 2026, MX will strengthen its AI leadership with form factor innovations and expand AI smartphone sales to drive growth across all segments and strengthen its market share in terms of volume. The Business will also maintain cost efficiency via process optimization amid uncertainties and increasing material costs.

Visual Display Earnings Decline Despite Solid Sales Growth of Premium Products, Will Proactively Capture Seasonal Demand Focusing on Premium and Large-Screen TVs

The Visual Display and Digital Appliances Businesses posted KRW 13.9 trillion in consolidated revenue and KRW 0.1 trillion in operating loss in the third quarter.

In Q3 2025, the Visual Display (VD) Business achieved solid sales growth of premium products, including Neo QLED, OLED and large-screen TVs, but it saw a decline in earnings due to intensified competition.

In Q4 2025, the Business aims to achieve revenue recovery by proactively capturing seasonal demand with reinforced sales programs centered on premium and large-screen TVs.

Looking to 2026, the Business plans to strengthen leadership in the premium segment through innovative products such as Micro RGB TVs, while expanding sales in low-end to mid-range segments to drive revenue growth. Additionally, the Business will deliver differentiated customer experiences by enhancing AI functionality, and it will drive growth momentum by advancing TV Plus content and advertisements, leveraging 19 consecutive years of TV sales leadership.

