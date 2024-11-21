Seoul, Korea – SAMSUNG E&A, a total solutions provider for the global energy industry, announced its Saudi Aramco Hawiyah Unayzah Gas Reservoir Storage Project (HUGRS) was honored as the Energy Project of the Year at the 2024 MEED Projects Awards, presented in association with Mashreq.

The MEED Projects Awards celebrate the most exceptional projects completed across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with winners chosen for their technological innovation, engineering excellence, commitment to sustainability, and societal impact. SAMSUNG E&A was recognized as MENA and Saudi National Winner for its major role in developing HUGRS, Saudi Arabia’s first subsurface gas storage facility.

The awards ceremony, hosted by MEED at the JW Marriott Hotel Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE, brought together industry leaders. The event was attended by Kyung Min Yoo, Project Director of HUGRS, DongChan Kim, Vice President and Managing Director of SAMSUNG E&A Saudi Arabia, and Kevin Lee, Vice President and Managing Director of SAMSUNG E&A UAE, who celebrated this achievement. This marks the 13th consecutive year SAMSUNG E&A has been nominated and won a MEED Projects Award.

The HUGRS project, developed in collaboration with Saudi Aramco, compresses and stores sales gas for seasonal demand fluctuations, supplying up to 2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day to Saudi Arabia’s Master Gas System (MGS) when needed. The facility leverages existing wells for environmentally sustainable gas storage, avoiding the need for large tank farms, and can inject up to 1,500 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) while reproducing gas at a capacity of 2,000 MMCFD. This design mitigates environmental impact, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 17,000 tons daily compared to conventional methods.

SAMSUNG E&A introduced several pioneering solutions during project execution, including the first use of 3D printing for construction in Saudi Arabia, which enabled the creation of a radio shelter designed for the region's high temperatures and low humidity. Other advanced techniques included remote factory acceptance testing and automated welding and cable-pulling systems.

Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, SAMSUNG E&A achieved final mechanical completion on schedule through rigorous risk management and strict on-site COVID-19 protocols. These innovative approaches reflect SAMSUNG E&A’s commitment to overcoming challenges to deliver cutting-edge solutions.

Kyung Min Yoo, HUGRS Project Director, commented: “We are incredibly proud and honored that our Saudi Aramco Hawiyah Unayzah Gas Reservoir Storage Project has been recognized as the top energy project in MENA. This award is a testament to our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and positive impact on society.” He added, “At SAMSUNG E&A, we are dedicated to delivering engineering solutions that not only serve our clients but also support local and global prosperity.”

About SAMSUNG E&A

At SAMSUNG E&A, we aim to create value based on the world’s best technological competence and contribute to our clients, society and people. SAMSUNG E&A, a total solutions provider, offers comprehensive solutions for the global energy industry, such as energy transition, oil-gas processing, refinery, petrochemical, environmental, industrial and bio. Providing professional services across the whole project cycle ranging from professional feasibility-studies to design, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance & operation. SAMSUNG E&A has completed more than 1,500 projects worldwide.

To prepare for ESG-based eco-friendly businesses for the future, we expanded our value chain to the business of operating green infrastructure, such as water treatment facilities and incinerators, and green solution business for energy optimization and carbon neutrality. To preemptively respond to changes in the global energy industry and take the lead in resolving global warming, we will provide optimal solutions based on our technologies and expertise.

For more information, please visit www.samsungena.com

Contact:

Dongwook (John) Lee

Head of Communications

E-mail: dongwook.lee@samsung.com

Jin Hartmann

Head of International Communications

E-mail: jin.hartmann@samsung.com

Jaseung (Jason) Yoon

International Corporate Communications Manager

E-mail: ja.yoon@samsung.com