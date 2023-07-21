SEOUL, Korea:– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world’s leading TV manufacturer for 17 consecutive years, today announced a partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures that will bring highly-anticipated movie trailers to Neo QLED 8K screens in more than 65,000 retail stores around the world.

“This partnership is an exciting step forward for 8K content, showcasing Neo QLED 8K’s capabilities and getting consumers excited about seeing films in cinematic quality,” said Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Collaborating with Warner Bros. allows Samsung to show consumers how ultra-premium TV technology can take their favorite films to a whole new level.”

To better understand demand for 8K content, Samsung and Warner Bros. trialed their partnership by showcasing the “Creed III” trailer across more than 450 retail stores in the United States and Europe earlier this year. This garnered significant attention and enthusiasm from audiences worldwide, exemplifying the growing demand for 8K content. Since then, Samsung and Warner Bros. have worked together to expand the program. Now, shoppers globally will be able to see Samsung Neo QLED 8K in action with an appealing lineup of high-profile content, including trailers for upcoming films such as “Barbie,” “Blue Beetle,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Wonka,” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

This collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures, a global leader in the creation, production and distribution of entertainment, represents Samsung’s ongoing efforts to bring high quality entertainment to consumers., making Warner Bros. a perfect partner in bringing much-anticipated 8K trailers to consumers worldwide.

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K screens continue to revolutionize the TV industry, with their impact reaching content production and retail markets around the globe. Powered by Neural Quantum Processor 8K and Quantum Matrix Technology, they bring immaculate picture quality with crisp details, accurate colors and hyper-realistic depth to offer consumers the best viewing experience available in the consumer TV market.

For more information on Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TVs, please visit www.samsung.com.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

About Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group is comprised of Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. Warner Bros. partners with the world’s most inspiring storytellers to create extraordinary entertainment on every screen for the global audience. Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group has been at the forefront of the motion picture industry since its inception and continues to be a leading creative force, producing the broadest slate of films for worldwide theatrical release.