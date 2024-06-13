The Hackathon Awards Ceremony took place at the highly anticipated AI Retreat 2024, held on June 11

Dubai, UAE: Samsung Electronics MENA, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), today awarded the winners of the ACT28 AI for Climate Hackathon at a special ceremony held as part of AI Retreat 2024. The three winning projects, Pestipilot AI from the UAE, Gamified AI Recycling Bin for Efficient Waste Segregation from Saudi Arabia, and Green Finance Navigator from Turkey were recognized for their innovative application of AI and other advanced technologies to address climate change challenges.

Pestipilot AI is an AI-powered drone for crop pesticide control. Advanced deep learning-based image classification identifies areas with poor crop quality due to various issues like insect infestations or inappropriate pesticide use. The drone also collects soil samples to ensure compliance with regional pesticide standards. Paired with a Pesticide Control App, it provides precise recommendations on pesticide usage, promoting optimal crop health. The app also offers transparent reports, assisting farmers in making informed decisions and complying with agricultural regulations.

Gamified AI Recycling Bin for Efficient Waste Segregation leverages AI-powered computer vision and a gamified reward system to enhance waste sorting and recycling, promoting environmental sustainability and community engagement.

Green Finance Navigator is an innovative platform designed to streamline and enhance the process of climate finance and sustainable investment. The solution addresses the critical challenges of efficiently allocating funds to high-impact climate projects, providing reliable and actionable information for sustainable investments, and offering comprehensive tools for project management and stakeholder collaboration.

The hackathon, announced on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai in 2023, attracted more than 50 entries from seven countries. Ten teams of three members each were shortlisted for the final round, where they presented before judges drawn from Samsung and UNDP during Demo Day on May 26.

Participants employed various cutting-edge technologies, including AI and ML for data-driven solutions, IoT for real-time monitoring, Blockchain for transparent climate finance, Data Analytics and Visualization for actionable insights, and Geospatial Technologies for location-based applications. Seasoned mentors from Generation17 -a Samsung-UNDP partnership to magnify young leaders' voices, stories and ingenuity to help achieve SDGs- including Nora Altwaijri from Saudi Arabia and Oğuz Ergen from Turkey, were at hand to guide and support participants throughout the hackathon.

Susanne Dam-Hansen, Regional Hub Manager a.i., UNDP, said, "We are thrilled with the innovative solutions developed by the winning teams. Their creativity and expertise in leveraging AI and other advanced technologies to tackle climate change challenges is truly commendable. In partnership with Samsung, UNDP remains committed to empowering the next generation of innovators to drive positive change through technology."

Omar Saheb, Regional VP of Marketing and Online Business, Samsung Electronics MENA, said, "We are thrilled with the innovative solutions developed by the winning teams from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Their creativity and expertise in leveraging AI and other advanced technologies to tackle climate change challenges is truly commendable. Samsung remains committed to empowering the next generation of innovators to drive positive change through technology."

The AI Retreat 2024 is organized by the Dubai Center for AI Applications in collaboration with the National Program for Artificial Intelligence under the framework of the annual Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (DUB.AI). The event brought together over 1,000 AI experts and specialists to support AI adoption across sectors and help position Dubai as a global leader in advancing AI.

