Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the addition of five new Young Leaders to Generation17, an initiative in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) that supports young changemakers driving progress to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the ‘Global Goals.’

Since launching Generation17 in 2020, Samsung and UNDP have supported Young Leaders from across Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North America, addressing critical issues that span all 17 Global Goals. The partnership has provided these Young Leaders with the latest Samsung Galaxy technology, along with networking and mentorship opportunities, to amplify their stories and advance their work. The newest cohort, focused on advancing solutions in marine conservation, environmental sustainability, gender equality and quality education, reflects Samsung’s continued commitment to a more equitable future for all.

“As we accelerate efforts to achieve the Global Goals, we are proud to welcome the next cohort of Young Leaders to Generation17,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing, Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. “Their passion, creativity and commitment to addressing global challenges embody the spirit of innovation that fuels meaningful change. We look forward to seeing how these five new Young Leaders will leverage technology for good to inspire action, mobilize communities and create lasting impact for a more sustainable and equitable world.”

Five Global Changemakers

The newest Generation17 Young Leaders were selected from hundreds of applicants and bring new areas of expertise to the initiative, expanding the reach of Generation17. As members of the Generation17 community, they will leverage technology and global platforms to advocate for the issues that matter most to them.

Brigitta Gunawan (Indonesia) – An ocean-climate advocate who has engaged with over 15,000 people in 100+ locations with environmental education and marine conservation opportunities through her organizations 30x30 Indonesia and Diverseas.

“At 17, it struck me that we were nothing but a small speck in a big world that remains largely unexplored—that if we continued as bystanders, we would see this fragile ecosystem cripple within our lifetime—so there I was, ready to co-create a future where people and planet prosper.”

José Francisco Ochoa (Ecuador) – A biologist and co-founder of Academia del Océano, an edtech platform promoting marine conservation, digital tools and sustainability in Spanish-speaking communities, equipping thousands with the tools to protect marine ecosystems.

"The ocean sustains life, yet many don’t realize how deeply connected we are to it. We must embrace innovation, education and collective action to protect our blue planet before it’s too late."

Renata Koch Alvarenga (Brazil) – Founder and Executive Director of EmpoderaClima, a youth-led organization advocating for climate justice by addressing the disproportionate impact of climate change on women and promoting girls’ climate action.

“Climate disasters are exacerbating gender inequality, but through the Global Goals, we can raise awareness of the need for women’s leadership in climate decision-making and ensure no one is left behind.”

Rahaf Abu Mayyaleh (Jordan) – A climate activist, sustainable technology advocate and founder of IBTKRGO, which develops eco-friendly educational kits using recyclable materials, including e-waste, to empower youth with digital skills.

"Green technology is key to a sustainable future, and young innovators have the power to lead this transformation. Through IBTKRGO, I strive to bridge the gap between technology and sustainability, ensuring solutions that serve both people and the planet."

Soumya Dabriwal (India) — Co-founder of Project Baala, a social enterprise addressing menstrual hygiene and reproductive health access through innovative solutions, including the sustainable distribution of reusable sanitary products and educational initiatives to de-stigmatize women’s health while generating employment for women.

"Access to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) is a fundamental human right. Through collective advocacy and innovation, we can break barriers, challenge stigmas, and build a world where everyone has the freedom and resources to make informed choices about their own bodies and futures."

Elevating Youth Voices for Global Action

Since the launch of Generation17 in 2020, Samsung and UNDP have partnered to empower Young Leaders—helping them amplify their stories and accelerate their efforts to drive meaningful change in communities across the world. Additionally, the initiative provides opportunities for Young Leaders to showcase their impact on a global scale.

In the coming months, these Young Leaders will attend various major global events, where they will engage with policymakers, innovators and fellow changemakers. Through these platforms, they will contribute to international conversations on sustainable development and drive tangible progress toward the Global Goals, ensuring that youth voices play a crucial role in shaping a more sustainable future.

This year, Generation17 alum Tamara Gondo took the stage at Samsung’s Galaxy Tech Forum, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainability and the power of collaboration with like-minded partners to tackle worldwide challenges. She also shared how the initiative has helped scale her organization’s impact since she joined in 2022.

“Young people are the future of global development, and with fewer than five years left to achieve the Global Goals, the time to act is now,” said Achim Steiner, Administrator of UNDP. “Through our long-standing partnership with Samsung, we are empowering youth to advance solutions that address climate and human rights challenges and to inspire a new generation to join the fight for a more sustainable and just future.”

Generation17 reflects the shared commitment of Samsung and UNDP to harness technology for positive impact. Their collaboration began in 2019 with the launch of the Samsung Global Goals App—a mobile platform that educates users about the Goals while enabling them to contribute through everyday use of their Galaxy devices. As detailed in Samsung’s Global Goals Report, as of September 2024, the app has been installed on nearly 300 million Samsung Galaxy devices worldwide—including smartphones, tablets and smartwatches—and has helped generate more than $20 million USD to support UNDP’s global environmental and social initiatives.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the world of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions while delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

About UNDP

UNDP is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality, and climate change. Working with a broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries, UNDP helps nations to build integrated, lasting solutions for people and planet. Learn more at www.undp.org.



About Generation17

Generation17 is an initiative from Samsung and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) that elevates the voices of Young Leaders who are changing the world and contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or ‘Global Goals.’ Samsung and UNDP are providing mentorship, technology and networking opportunities for the Young Leaders as they advance their work. Learn more at www.undp.org/generation17.