DUBAI, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e& UAE, telecom arm of global technology group e&, t at The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. This landmark agreement establishes a framework for strategic collaboration across multiple business domains, focusing on leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance customer experiences and drive digital transformation.

The partnership will explore cutting-edge initiatives including AI-powered connectivity solutions, exclusive device launches, advanced eSIM capabilities, and integrated smart home experiences; cementing both companies’ commitment to technological innovation in the region.

DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics said: “This strategic alliance represents a significant step forward in our vision to radically transform how customers experience technology in their daily lives. By combining Samsung's device innovation with e& UAE's seamless connectivity experiences, , we're creating a powerful ecosystem that will deliver unprecedented value and experiences to consumers across the UAE.”

Khaled ElKhouly, CCO of e& UAE, added: "This collaboration with Samsung represents our shared commitment to bringing world-class digital experiences to our customers. As an AI powered telco, we will work closely in combining our consumer value propositionswith Samsung's cutting-edge devices, we're creating an ecosystem that will set new standards for connectivity, entertainment, and smart living across the region."

The collaboration centers on several initiatives that include developing next-generation AI-powered connectivity solutions optimized specifically for Samsung devices with integrated AI applications.

Customers gain access to innovative value-added services, with a particular focus on Smile and Go Learning as well as complete integration of Samsung Care+ across all device categories. The eSIM experience will be streamlined with new number transfer functionality and push notification solutions to simplify the migration process between devices.

