DUBAI – Samana Developers, one of the leading and the fastest growing developer in Dubai, today made its debut in waterfront properties with the launch of two new projects worth Dh660 million. Samana Ocean Pearl 1 and Samana Ocean Pearl 2 on Dubai Islands were sold out in just two hours.

Samana Developers revealed it has purchased more plots on Dubai Islands and planned to unveil new projects in coming days to meet the demand.

Set against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, Samana Ocean Pearl projects on Dubai Islands introduce a new set of waterfront living. Both projects, spanning 237,913.20 square feet each, are thoughtfully designed and feature a selection of one-, two, three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom penthouses. Each unit offers residents a private pool.

Nakheel, the master developer of Dubai Islands, emphasises its unique advantage of being close to the city yet far enough to maintain its island soul. The island is easily accessible from the mainland by road and sea, with the relatively Infinity Bridge, inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid in 2022, which enhances the journey to the Island and back in mainland. With its pristine beaches, five-star hotels and resorts, and seamless connectivity to the city’s core, Dubai Islands is set to become a sought-after destination for discerning residents and tourists alike.

Mr. Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said, “Samana Ocean Pearl projects are our first waterfront developments on Dubai Islands. New projects epitomise our innovative design concepts of resort-style living experience where we developed affordable luxury, value for money, and exceptional living experiences. We have buyers from all over the world, mainly Europe, asking for more than one unit which is a sharp demand for our waterfront property assets in one of the world’s most popular real estate hotspot.”

To add more value, every apartment is equipped with the latest smart-home technology, ensuring that residents experience the utmost convenience and security. From automated lighting to energy efficiency, the smart features are seamlessly integrated to enhance modern living.

Golden Opportunity: UAE Golden Visa for Investors

The investors have the opportunity to obtain the UAE Golden Visa. This long-term residency option has ignited interest in international buyers, particularly from Europe. With the Golden Visa, residents gain long-term stability and the chance to make Dubai their home.

Samana Ocean Pearl projects feature state-of-the-art fitness centres, meticulously landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and dedicated spaces for social gatherings. Residents will also enjoy jogging tracks along stunning waterfront views, making outdoor activities a daily wellness pleasure. The architecture seamlessly blends contemporary design with natural beauty, offering a serene yet sophisticated environment.

Payment Plan – 5 Years

Investing in Samana Ocean Pearl is made even more attractive with a flexible payment plan. Buyers can take advantage of a 5-year payment schedule with just 1% monthly payments, alongside an appealing 8% return on investment. The blend of luxury living and a prime location positions Samana Ocean Pearl projects as the first choice for both end-users and investors.

Samana Ocean Pearl 1 and Samana Ocean Pearl 2 are slated for completion and handover in December 2026 and March 2027, allowing buyers to plan their investment and residency in one of Dubai’s most anticipated communities. The projects are not just about homes but a lifestyle statement, crafted for those who seek the finest in waterfront living.

