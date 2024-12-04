Reinforces commitment in Driving Sustainable Mobility Solutions

Dubai, UAE – Salik Company PJSC (Salik), the exclusive toll gate operator of the Emirate of Dubai, will be the official mobility partner of the upcoming Future Sustainability Forum 2024, in line with its commitment to advancing sustainable transportation solutions and enhancing environmental consciousness within the UAE’s mobility sector.

To be held on December 4 and 5 at Madinat Jumeirah, Future Sustainability Forum is a highly anticipated event convening global leaders, industry experts, and key decision-makers to promote sustainable practices across diverse sectors. As the event’s official mobility partner, Salik will play an integral role in fostering a greener and more resilient economy, while reducing carbon footprint in support of the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 initiative.

Ibrahim Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik Company PJSC, said, ‘At Salik, we uphold the highest environmental standards and seek innovative solutions that align with the Forum's focus on renewable energy, circular economy practices, climate resilience, and social equity. This partnership underscores our commitment to adopting sustainable and ethical practices for future generations by championing green, innovative mobility solutions that minimize environmental impact and enhance urban mobility’.

‘Together, we aim to enhance impactful initiatives that address the interconnected environmental, economic, and social dimensions of sustainability, fostering a thriving, sustainable nation’. Ibrahim added.

The Future Sustainability Forum 2024 is expected to connect visionaries, innovators, and policymakers from across the globe. Salik will leverage this dynamic platform to showcase its sustainability-driven projects and lead pertinent discussions on the future of green mobility.

About Salik Company PJSC

The Company was established in its current form, as a public joint stock company in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022. “Salik”, which means “seamless mobility” in Arabic, is Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator and manages the Emirate of Dubai’s automatic toll gates utilising Radio-Frequency-Identification (RFID) and Automatic-Number-Plate-Recognition (ANPR) technologies. The Company currently operates 10 toll gates located at strategic junctures, especially on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is considered the main road in Dubai. In 2023, 593 million journeys were recorded through Salik’s toll gates, whether for residents commuting within the Emirate for their daily activities or for tourists visiting Dubai’s attractions. Under a 49-year concession agreement (ending in 2071), with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Salik has the exclusive right to operate existing and any future toll gates in Dubai.

