Dubai, UAE — Salesforce, the world’s #1 AI CRM, announced the launch of Salesforce Headless 360 in the Middle East, a new set of platform capabilities designed to make every function of Salesforce accessible to AI agents, developers, and enterprise systems without requiring interaction through a user interface.

The launch marks a fundamental shift in how the Salesforce platform is accessed and deployed. Where enterprise software has historically required human navigation through consoles and dashboards, Headless 360 exposes the full depth of Salesforce capabilities as Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools, and Command Line Interface (CLI) commands, enabling AI agents to call on data, workflows, and business logic directly and in real time.

For Middle East organisations at the forefront of AI adoption, Headless 360 delivers three core capabilities. More than 60 new MCP tools and 30 preconfigured coding skills give development teams and their AI coding agents complete, live access to the entire Salesforce platform within the tools they already use, including Claude Code, Cursor, and Codex. The Agentforce Experience Layer introduces a new UI service that separates what an agent does from how it appears, enabling rich interactive components to render natively across Slack, mobile, and any client that supports MCP applications. A new suite of governance and testing tools, including Testing Center, Custom Scoring Evals, Agent Script, and the Agent Fabric control plane, gives enterprises the control and observability needed to run AI agents reliably at scale.

Underpinning all three capabilities is the same trusted data, workflow, and compliance infrastructure already embedded in Salesforce, meaning organisations across the region can deploy agents that inherit existing permissions, business rules, and integrations without rebuilding from scratch.

Mohammed AlKhothani, Area Vice President, Salesforce Middle East, said: "The Middle East is home to some of the most ambitious digital transformation programmes in the world, and organisations here are deploying it at scale. Headless 360 gives those organisations the platform foundation they need to move with confidence. Agents are only as capable as the platform they run on, and Salesforce brings together the data, the workflows, the trust layer, and the engagement layer that no other vendor provides in one integrated system."

AgentExchange, Salesforce's unified marketplace, brings together more than 10,000 Salesforce applications, 2,600 Slack applications, and 1,000 Agentforce agents, tools, and MCP servers from partners including Google, DocuSign, and Notion, all of which are discoverable through AI-guided search and can be activated in a single step.

Salesforce Headless 360 capabilities are generally available now, with additional features including the Testing Center and Salesforce Catalog scheduled for release in mid-2026.