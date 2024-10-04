UAE: Salesforce, the global leader in AI customer relationship management (CRM), has officially inaugurated its new office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai Internet City. The company’s expansion in Dubai is part of its commitment to support AI innovation, customer success and growth in the UAE.

The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan AlOlama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Malek Al Malek, Chairman of TECOM Group PJSC, and Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of TECOM Group, alongside Salesforce executives, other key customers and representatives from the company’s thriving partner ecosystem.

The launch of Salesforce’s new state-of-the-art office at Dubai Internet City, a leading technology hub, builds on the company’s ongoing investment in the UAE. Last year, Salesforce made Hyperforce, the company’s trusted cloud platform, generally available in the UAE in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This year the company achieved the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) Cloud Service Provider (CSP) Security Standard for Salesforce Services on Hyperforce in the UAE to support government and public sector entities.

Salesforce is experiencing rapid growth in the UAE as more companies invest in AI-driven digital transformation and look to partner with Salesforce as a trusted AI partner. The new office, with its collaboration and innovation spaces, will enable Salesforce to showcase its latest AI technology innovations and better serve local customers.

At Dreamforce, Salesforce unveiled Agentforce, a groundbreaking suite of autonomous AI agents that augment employees and handle tasks in service, sales, marketing, and commerce, helping to drive unprecedented efficiency and customer satisfaction. These agents are integrated on Salesforce apps and leverage real-time data from Salesforce's Data Cloud to deliver accurate, personalized, and automated responses. They can perform complex business processes autonomously, significantly reducing manual workload and enhancing productivity​.

“I am thrilled to introduce Salesforce’s latest transformative AI-driven solutions to the UAE, and the entire team is eager to collaborate with customers and showcase how these best-of-breed solutions unlock new possibilities,” said Srini Tallapragada, President and Chief Engineering Officer, Salesforce. “The Salesforce Platform, with Data Cloud at its center, enables Agentforce and every Salesforce app to deliver seamless, AI-powered experiences across every customer touchpoint.”

“Our new presence in Dubai Internet City further strengthens our dedication to serving customers in the UAE. We are especially excited to bring the AI innovations announced at Dreamforce empowering public and private sector organizations to thrive by leveraging AI and cloud-based solutions to optimize data use, enhance agility and truly prioritize customer centricity,” said Thierry Nicault, Area Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce Middle East. “Additionally, our participation in Gitex later this month further underscores this commitment, as we continue to engage with the region’s most forward-thinking enterprises to drive the next wave of digital transformation.”

“Salesforce’s launch strengthens our nations’ legacy of collaborative advancement and signifies a long-term investment in the digitally enabled knowledge economy, which Dubai Internet City has nurtured for more than two decades. Its expansion in our district is a profoundly positive move that will help unlock the UAE’s and Dubai’s vision for inclusive, sustainable progress and talent development, in line with the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda D33,” said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group, and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City. “Technological collaboration is enriching the shared vision for collective prosperity that has underpinned the UAE-US economic corridor for more than 50 years. We are delighted to welcome Salesforce to our ecosystem, the region’s leading technology hub.”