Muscat: Making one of the world’s most popular destinations accessible to travelers from the Sultanate, Oman’s value-for-money airline has announced a direct connection to Prague - the fantastic capital city of the Czech Republic from Muscat and Salalah. Starting from the 4th of November, SalamAir will fly twice a week to Prague.

Prague’s historic center features on the UNESCO World Heritage List and is considered one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. The stunning city offers everything that makes a fascinating holiday, from unspoiled island destinations to enchanting alleys, gorgeous cathedrals, perfect art galleries, spectacular bridges, and much more. A modern metropolis pulsating with life, Prague is considered one of the finest cities in the world.

Offering the perfect opportunity to take the trip of a lifetime to the ultimate “city of a thousand spires”, SalamAir flights to Prague departures are scheduled every Friday from Muscat and every Wednesday from Salalah.

The carrier, which operates a fleet of modern A320neo and A321neo, has selected the Czech Republic as its second destination in Europe. The new destination in its network marks the airline’s further expansion into central Europe. SalamAir is confident Prague will appeal to a broad range of leisure travelers looking to satisfy their wanderlust.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, “we are very excited to connect Oman with the capital city of the Czech Republic. The new connection creates an excellent opportunity for the citizen of the Czech Republic to explore the warm weather in Oman and visit one of the most popular attraction sites in Muscat and Salalah, which support Oman's 2040 vision. Similarly, Prague represents a fantastic destination for travelers in terms of beauty and culture. The city embraces its rich history and provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable trip. The city is known for transforming itself during the winter months. We are committed to opening every possible door to different markets, enabling travel, trade, and business while creating demand for new travellers looking to explore and experience unforgettable holidays.”

Jaroslav Filip, Aviation Business Director of Travel Marketing International, GSA for SalamAir said, "The connection from the Czech Republic to Salalah in Oman clearly has strong tourist potential. Moreover, in the case of the direct Muscat route, we can also see its business potential, and the possibility of transfers to more distant destinations in the Middle East and Asia. We expect that SalamAir could transport up to nine thousand passengers in one direction between Oman and the Czech Republic during the winter operational season. Until now, destinations in Oman have mainly been operated from Prague by seasonal charter flights."

The journey between the city of Prague and Muscat will take about six hours and fifteen minutes.

With the high demand for unique tourist destinations such as Prague, SalamAir looks forward to welcoming customers onboard these new flights very soon. Air tickets for this route and other flights of SalamAir can be purchased on the official website of the airline https://www.salamair.com, as well as accredited agencies of the air carrier.

Must see places in Prague

Every day hundreds of visitors promenade from the Charles Bridge, Prague's most celebrated tourist attraction, to the thousand-year-old Prague Castle, the largest castle complex in the world. The fairy-tale streets of the Lesser Town of Prague, known as Mensi Mesto prazske or Mala Strana and the Old Town, are favorites amongst tourists too. Prague is a poignant and artistic inspiration to both enthusiasts of its beauty and the remarkably well-preserved churches from all historical epochs, starting with the Romanesque period, Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque palaces, and Art Nouveau, among others. Prague is an unquestionably beautiful place for an escapade as it has something for everyone.

Top attractions in Muscat

Muscat, the capital city of the Sultanate of Oman, is one of the most beautiful destinations in the region. With its incredible beaches, stunning mountains, spectacular deserts, impressive mosques, historical forts, unique museums, world-class opera, entertainment venues and picturesque locales, Muscat is a paradise for visitors. The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, with its 50m dome and phenomenal carpet that can accommodate up to 20,000 people, is a glorious piece of modern Islamic architecture. The magnificent Muttrah Souq is a traditional market over 200 years old. The intricate maze of narrow walkways inside the souq will lead you to shops that sell conventional Omani stuff like khanjars, kummahs, shawls, and frankincense, among others.

Discover Salalah

Salalah is stunning with its hazy mountains, majestic waterfalls, picturesque coconut palms, fruit orchards and lush greenery. The monsoon showers and the flow of people to Salalah go in tandem. While the showers throw in a resplendent splash of green on Salalah, the sea of humanity that throngs at the festival square, the many tourist spots and other quaint places, virtually light up this unique Gulf locale with a special glow. Dhofar governorate where Salalah is located is flooded with attractive and rich beaches. Beaches at Al Mughsayl, Raysut, Al Hafah, Taqah, Mirbat and Sha are famous for their scenic nature. Al Marnif Cave lies in Shatti Al Mughsayl is about 40 kilometres from Salalah. It is famous for its Al Mughsayl fountains (blow-holes), which are a natural phenomenon resulting from the momentum of the water surging into the cavities of rock that lie mostly under water.

SalamAir meets the nation's growing demand for affordable travel options and aims to generate further employment and business creation opportunities in various sectors in Oman. In a short span, SalamAir has grown in its operations and expanded its reach across the region, serving customers across a cross-section of society.

SalamAir flies to domestic destinations, including Muscat, Salalah, and Suhar, and international destinations to Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sarajevo, Istanbul, Trabzon, Bursa, Kathmandu, Baku, Phuket, Prague, Shiraz, Tehran, Alexandria, Khartoum, Multan, Sialkot, Karachi, Dhaka, Chattogram, Jaipur, Trivandrum, and Lucknow. SalamAir flies directly from Suhar to Shiraz, Salalah and Calicut, and Trabzon and from Salalah to Calicut.

About SalamAir

SalamAir commenced its commercial operations in 2017, intending to set new standards in the aviation industry in Oman. SalamAir meets the country's increasing demand for affordable travel options and aims to generate further opportunities for employment and business creation in various Oman sectors. In five years, SalamAir has achieved growth in its operations and expanded its region's reach. SalamAir was awarded Oman’s Most Trusted Brand 2021 and The Youngest Fleet in Asia for 2021 and 2022 by Ch-Aviation. It operates six A320neo and four A321neo.