

In line with its ambitious plans and commitment to developing integrated real estate projects that fulfill its clients’ aspirations, Salam Properties has announced strategic partnerships with four leading firms specializing in project management and operations, technology consulting, engineering consulting, market research, and management consulting.

Ahmad Qasem, CEO and Vice Chairman of Salam Properties, stated that these agreements underscore the company’s commitment to delivering real estate projects with fully integrated elements that ensure the highest standards of quality of life and luxury.

Qasem added that collaborating with leading, specialized firms also reinforces Salam Properties’ ambitious expansion plans for the near future.

He pointed out that these agreements include partnerships with Etqan Consultancy, A+, a company specialized in project management and operations, Hafez Consultants, and Profit info Tech — all of which are highly specialized firms with strong expertise, well-established reputations, and notable track records in the Egyptian market. This highlights the significance of collaborating with them on the company's projects.

He noted that these partnerships will provide Salam Properties with top-tier expertise and knowledge, helping to achieve the highest standards of precision and quality in executing its projects. This collaboration aims to deliver a fully integrated customer experience — starting from project design through Hafez Consultants, moving through project management and operations with A+, and offering modern technological solutions via Profit — all based on financial and market studies provided by Etqan Consultancy.

Dr. Moataz Shalaby, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Salam Properties, said that these agreements will contribute to establishing a modern real estate model based on collaboration across various specializations, while also helping to build a trusted and sustainable brand.

Shalaby pointed out that these agreements reflect Salam Properties’ readiness to compete at the highest levels of the market.

He added, "These partnerships are not just a step toward enhancing the quality of our projects, but also a long-term investment in developing an integrated work environment. Each of these partners brings unique value — from improving project management, providing precise market studies and planning, enhancing technological solutions, to achieving greater engineering efficiency through the development of impressive and highly efficient architectural designs."

For his part, Dr. Bassem El-Sherbiny, Chairman of Etqan Consultancy, disclosed that the partnership with Salam Properties adds to a strong list of successful collaborations.

El-Sherbiny pointed out that his company is committed to handling the marketing and market studies for one of Salam Properties’ projects, ensuring careful attention to every detail to meet both the company’s and clients’ needs.

Meanwhile, Eng. Mohamed Hafez, Chairman of Hafez Consultants, stated that his firm will be responsible for designing the architectural plans for Salam Properties’ latest project.

Hafez highlighted that his company aims to provide comprehensive engineering consultancy services that incorporate the latest technologies and practices in the sector, enhancing design and execution efficiency and ensuring the delivery of high-value real estate projects.

Mohamed El-Sokkary, Commercial Director at Profit Info Tech, expressed pride in his company's strategic partnership with Salam Properties across all its projects.

He further added that this collaboration presents a unique opportunity to introduce innovative technological solutions that improve the customer experience and optimize operational efficiency through the latest digital transformation technologies and smart systems.

Mr. Ashraf El-Banna, Chairman of A+ for Management and Operations, stated that this partnership represents a major step toward improving administrative processes and ensuring the delivery of outstanding services to clients by applying integrated and professional management solutions across all the company’s projects.

He concluded that A+ will work to enhance the efficiency of management and operations throughout Salam Properties' developments.