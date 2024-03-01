Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Salam, acclaimed as the fastest growing and most innovative Saudi telecommunications brand at the 2023 Global Brands Awards, is proud to announce its strategic sponsorship of LEAP 2024. This landmark event, taking place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center from March 4-7, 2024, and known as the “Digital Davos,” represents the zenith of global tech gatherings.

Positioned prominently with stand No. H1.K80 in the main hall, Salam is set to shine alongside the world's tech elite at LEAP 2024. The event promises to be unparalleled in scale, with expectations of over 450 startups, more than 1,000 speakers, and over 170,000 exhibitors from across the globe.

Eng. Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO of Salam, conveys his anticipation for the event: “LEAP 2024 serves as a lighthouse for technological innovation and marks a pivotal moment in the Kingdom’s journey toward the KSA 2030 vision. Salam’s strategic sponsorship reflects our commitment to this transformative journey. We are excited to unveil how our innovative solutions in connectivity, mobility, cybersecurity, cloud services, and emerging technologies like IoT and AI are setting new benchmarks in telecom and empowering businesses to become futureproof and agile. Our participation this year is driven by a 'Human Inspired, Business Focused' ethos, ensuring our leadership in delivering technology that is accessible and transformative.”

This year's theme, "Human Inspired, Business Focused," emphasizes Salam's commitment to spearheading digital transformation efforts that are both innovative and inclusive. Salam’s booth will provide an immersive experience into a future where technology is designed around human needs and business objectives, showcasing Salam’s blueprint for a digitally empowered Kingdom through the lenses of connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud management, and emerging technologies.

Al-Anqari further states, “Standing alongside the global telecom and tech giants at LEAP 2024, we reaffirm our mission to forge an innovative and inclusive future. We invite attendees to discover the new worlds we are shaping, where technology and human potential converge to unlock infinite possibilities.”

Salam looks forward to welcoming visitors, partners, and technology enthusiasts from around the world to their booth at LEAP 2024, where the future of digital transformation will be unveiled.

About Salam

Salam is a leading telecommunications provider in Saudi Arabia, renowned for its innovative solutions and key contributions to the Kingdom’s digital transformation. Recognized as the most innovative Saudi telco brand in 2023, Salam is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud, and emerging technology services to seamlessly connect people, businesses, and entities today and into the future.