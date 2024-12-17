Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – SAL Logistics Services solidified its position as The National Logistic Champion in Saudi Arabia by announcing a series of strategic partnerships at the Supply Chain and Logistics Conference held on December 15–16, 2024. These strategic partnerships are aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics hub and a beacon of innovation and sustainability.

Among the significant announcements was a collaboration between SAL, Cluster2 and the Hail Region Development Authority to expand logistics services in the Hail Region. The partnership will enhance and develop logistics capabilities at Hail International Airport, promote regional exports and imports, and explore innovative solutions to improve logistics performance. This collaboration reaffirms SAL’s dedication to pushing growth in critical regions of Saudi Arabia.

Further strengthening its portfolio, SAL formalized a memorandum of understanding with ELM Company to enhance the latest advanced digital technologies designed specifically to improve customer experience. This partnership will raise the efficiency of operational operations by providing innovative digital solutions that support SAL operational operations, in addition to truck scheduling systems, secure payment platforms, in addition to integration with other national platforms such as the Zakat, tax and Customs Authority platform, and the electronic platform for Ministry of Interior services (Absher). This partnership highlights Sal's innovative approach to adopting the best innovative technologies in supply chains and logistics in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Speaking on the occasion of this announcement, Mr. Omar bin Talal Hariri, CEO of SAL Logistics, said: "the signing of these partnerships is an important step that enhances the integration of SAL's efforts in all regions of the kingdom, as the partnership with Cluster2, hail Development Authority and Elm company confirms our commitment to support and empower the transport and logistics sectors, and we look forward to building a future that confirms the kingdom's leadership in this sector."

The Supply Chain and Logistics Conference served as a pivotal platform for SAL to showcase these transformative partnerships, highlighting its role as a driving force behind the Kingdom’s logistics development. With these strategic initiatives, SAL continues to pave the way for a more connected and dynamic logistics ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.