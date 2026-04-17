JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — (ARAB NEWSWIRE) — Sahm Capital, a fully licensed financial company regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), has opened a new office in Jeddah, marking a key step in enhancing its service capabilities to support its rapidly growing investor base across Saudi Arabia.

Located in the Al Zahra district on King Abdul Aziz Road, the new office enables Sahm to deliver more accessible and localized support, particularly for investors in the Western region of the Kingdom.

The office is initially staffed by a dedicated customer service team, focused on providing faster response times, timely issue resolution, and hands-on assistance to ensure a smoother and more personalized trading experience for Sahm App users.

“Providing the best service to our investors has been our number one principle since day one,” said Mohammed Asiri, Chief Financial Officer of Sahm Capital. “With our user base already surpassing one million and continuing to grow strongly, it is essential that our service capabilities evolve in parallel. The new Jeddah office enables us to respond faster, offer more personalized support, and build stronger, more direct relationships with investors in this important region.”

Since its launch, the Sahm App has rapidly emerged as a leading trading platform in Saudi Arabia, offering seamless access to both Saudi and U.S. stock markets within a single app. The app recently ranked No. 1 in the Finance category on the Saudi App Store, reflecting strong user adoption and sustained growth momentum.

As Sahm Capital continues to scale, the company remains focused on strengthening both its platform and service infrastructure to ensure that user experience keeps pace with growth. The opening of the Jeddah office reinforces this commitment by bringing Sahm closer to its investors and delivering more responsive, localized support.

For more information, please visit www.sahmcapital.com.

About Sahm Capital:

Sahm Capital - سهم كابيتال, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (License no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as one of the fastest-growing members of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com

About Sahm App - تطبيقسهم

Developed by Sahm Capital - سهم كابيتال, licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), the Sahm App is a trading platform designed for retail investors globally. It provides seamless access to both the Saudi and U.S. markets within a secure, regulated environment. With its intuitive interface and advanced investment tools, the app has surpassed one million users in Saudi Arabia and has achieved the No. 1 position in the Finance category on the Saudi App Store.