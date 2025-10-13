Dubai, UAE – Yango Ads, the Ad Tech division of Yango Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Safe City Group (SCG), taking on the role of Lead Commercial Partner in launching a first-of-its-kind large-scale digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising network in Ajman. The new inventory, developed using existing infrastructure, delivers high-quality outdoor screens across the emirate and is available through Yango Ads. The signing ceremony was attended by officials from Ajman Police.

The network will include state-of-the-art screens strategically positioned on key entry and exit roads, highways, and high-traffic city locations, providing brands with unmatched visibility and reach, while also supporting public safety. Ajman's position as a key transit hub between Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah further amplifies visibility for campaigns, generating 50 million impressions monthly. Every advertising cycle reserves ten seconds for Ajman Police messages on road safety, such as fastening seat belts or avoiding speeding, with the remainder available for commercial advertisers.

Sergej Loiter, Chief Executive Officer of Search, AI & AdTech, at Yango Group, said: “This partnership with Safe City Group and Ajman Police represents a breakthrough moment for DOOH in the UAE. Yango Ads is introducing high-quality, sustainable inventory in one of the region’s most dynamic markets, enabling brands to connect with audiences in ways that are impactful and socially responsible. With Ajman’s booming real estate, tourism, and attractions sectors creating a vibrant environment for growth, we believe this model can scale nationwide, supporting the UAE’s innovation-led growth story.”

Ali Omari, Chief Executive Officer of Safe City Group, added: “At Safe City Group, we are committed to building solutions that combine advanced technology with community benefit. By working alongside Ajman Police and Yango Ads, we are creating a platform that strengthens public safety in one of the world’s highest-ranked safe cities, while providing advertisers with powerful tools to engage audiences. This project reflects our belief in partnerships, innovation, and delivery that make a measurable difference.”

Ajman’s network currently features premium screens, reaching up to 19 metres, on prime locations including the Sheikh Khalifa Road, Sheikh Ammar Road, Corniche, Etihad Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and other hotspots and highways. The screens are designed for location-based, near-constant coverage, enabling brands to tap into Ajman’s diverse audience base of tourists, expats, families, and professionals. Market demand is expected to be led by global advertisers such as leading fast-food and retail chains, with strong participation from local institutions, including universities, hospitals, and hotels.

The UAE’s DOOH market is forecast to reach USD 76.3 million by 2030, underscoring the growing importance of digital screens in connecting brands with audiences in one of the world’s most digitally engaged markets, where globally 58% of people are likely to believe the messaging they see in OOH ads.

For more insights, visit https://yango-ads.com/campaigns.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a global tech company headquartered in Dubai, transforming globally sourced technologies into everyday services that are tailored to local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

About Safe City Group

Safe City Group (SCG) is an Emirati company based in Abu Dhabi, specializing in Intelligent Command and Control Centers (ICCCs), Data Centers, and traffic and speed radar systems. Its main clients include the UAE Armed Forces, Ministry of Interior, Police, and key government entities.

SCG has in-house UAE-based factories producing all control rooms components , police vehicles, LED screens (indoor/outdoor), AI technologies , and smart law enforcements systems, along with 3D printing facilities for rapid prototyping ,all proudly Made in the UAE.