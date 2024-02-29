Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Safarak Travel and Tourism, the premier destination management company based in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), is thrilled to announce its recent membership with the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), the renowned global community and knowledge hub dedicated to the international association and governmental meetings industry.

As RAK emerges as a growing Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) destination, Safarak Travel and Tourism's collaboration with ICCA is a strategic move to bring world-class association events to the region. This aligns seamlessly with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority’s (RAKTDA) long-term vision to position Ras Al Khaimah as a preferred destination for international meetings.

"The affiliation with ICCA is a significant milestone for Safarak Travel and Tourism. It opens doors to a global MICE community and allows us to showcase Ras Al Khaimah as a strong contender for hosting international events." said Cathy Mead, General Manager of Safarak Travel and Tourism

With RAK gaining prominence in the MICE sector, this partnership with ICCA enables Safarak Travel and Tourism to play an active role in a global business networking platform. The collaboration provides opportunities to educate the international community about Ras Al Khaimah while fostering connections with planners who might be already familiar with other Emirates such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Senthil Gopinath, CEO of ICCA, commented: "ICCA is thrilled to witness Safarak Travel and Tourism’s continued commitment to excellence in the industry. Their recent endeavors, especially the strategic collaboration with ICCA, exemplify their dedication to shaping Ras Al Khaimah as a premier destination for international meetings. This alliance not only showcases Safarak Travel and Tourism's prowess but also underlines the growing significance of Ras Al Khaimah in the global Business Events sector. As we navigate through evolving these landscapes, Safarak Travel and Tourism's initiatives stand as a testament to their vision and resilience in fostering the region's prominence on the world stage."

Being a part of ICCA ensures that Safarak Travel and Tourism stays up-to-date with all the latest developments in the events industry, engages with the entire MICE ecosystem and benefits from insights offered by industry leaders across different destinations, industry suppliers or airlines. The association also provides valuable industry education through its programmes, events, and annual congress.

As Safarak Travel and Tourism embarks on this new chapter with ICCA, the destination management company looks forward to contributing to the growth and success of the international meetings industry, while simultaneously enhancing Ras Al Khaimah's position on the global MICE map.

About Safarak Travel and Tourism

Safarak, meaning "your travel" in Arabic, is a leading Destination Management Company (DMC) in the UAE travel industry and enjoys the credibility and reputation associated with being a Ras Al Khaimah Government company and member of RAK Hospitality Holding.

The premier excursion, transport and DMC now offers complete travel solutions including tailor-made packages encompassing hotels, flights, tours, activities, transfers, and package modules. Catering to a wide range of travellers including travel enthusiasts, families and day-trippers, as well as MICE, corporate trips and wedding parties, Safarak Travel and Tourism is the only DMC in RAK that offers 24/7 client support hotline so that customers can travel at ease knowing that their team of experts are available every step of the journey.

As an IATA licensed company where customers can effortlessly book their flights and one of the leading DMCs and tour operators in the UAE, Safarak Travel and Tourism is able to offer complete travel services both inbound into the UAE and outbound to destinations in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Indian Ocean Islands, and Asia. Safarak Travel and Tourism has a reputation for excellence and strive to deliver the highest level of customer service and satisfaction to all of its clients.

https://www.safarak.com/

About ICCA

The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) is a global community and knowledge hub for the international association meetings industry. Founded in 1963, ICCA specialises in the international association meetings sector, offering unrivalled data, education, communication channels, as well as business development and networking opportunities. Today, ICCA is one of the most prominent organisations in – and advocates for – the world of international meetings. Initiatives such as the ICCA Association Community offers associations across the world education, connections, tools, and resources to help them organise more effective and successful meetings with the global network of ICCA member suppliers.

https://www.iccaworld.org/