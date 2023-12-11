Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Safarak Travel & Tourism, a premier Destination Management Company (DMC) headquartered in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE and a proud member of RAK Hospitality Holding, is pleased to announce its much-anticipated holiday division, Safarak Holidays. This strategic expansion positions Safarak Travel & Tourism as a comprehensive solution provider for discerning travellers, both inbound and outbound, in addition to its MICE and corporate travel offerings.

Boasting a team of distinguished travel industry experts, Safarak Holidays is committed to curating unparalleled travel experiences, elevating the standards of luxury and offering tailor-made holidays. Specialising in creating bespoke, high-end holidays that transcend conventional travel norms from meticulously planned itineraries to exclusive accommodations, Safarak Holidays’ offerings are designed to cater to the most discerning tastes, ensuring an unforgettable journey from start to finish.

As a leading DMC and Tour Operator based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, Safarak Travel and Tourism has solidified its presence with an extensive network of destinations spanning Europe, the Americas, Africa, Indian Ocean Islands and Asia. This strategic footprint ensures a diverse range of travel options that cater to varied preferences and interests.

Cathy Mead, General Manager of Safarak Travel & Tourism said: “At Safarak Travel & Tourism, we pride ourselves on delivering not just holidays but transformative experiences. Safarak Holidays is a testament to our commitment to providing luxury, high-end tailored holidays that leave an indelible mark on our clients' memories.”

Safarak Holidays offers a comprehensive suite of services, including flights, accommodations, exhilarating excursions and unforgettable experiences such as safaris, and park admissions. Whether it’s a romantic getaway, an adventurous expedition, or a family retreat, Safarak Holidays’ offerings caters to all travel aspirations.

Setting a new standard in customer service, Safarak Travel and Tourism is the only DMC in Ras Al Khaimah to offer a 24/7 client support hotline. This ensures that clients can travel with peace of mind, knowing that the DMC’s team of experts is available at every step of the journey to address inquiries and provide assistance promptly.

Discover the epitome of luxury travel with Safarak Holidays. For more information about Safarak Travel and Tourism and its services, please visit www.safarak.ae.​​​​​​

About Safarak Travel & Tourism

Safarak, meaning "your travel" in Arabic, is a leading Destination Management Company (DMC) in the UAE travel industry and enjoys the credibility and reputation associated with being a Ras Al Khaimah Government company and member of RAK Hospitality Holding.

The premier excursion, transport and DMC now offers complete travel solutions including tailor-made packages encompassing hotels, flights, tours, activities, transfers, and package modules. Catering to a wide range of travellers including travel enthusiasts, families and day-trippers, as well as MICE, corporate trips and wedding parties, Safarak is the only DMC in RAK that offers 24/7 client support hotline so that customers can travel at ease knowing that their team of experts are available every step of the journey.

As an IATA licensed company where customers can effortlessly book their flights and one of the leading DMCs and tour operators in the UAE, Safarak is able to offer complete travel services both inbound into the UAE and outbound to destinations in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Indian Ocean Islands, and Asia. Safarak has a reputation for excellence and strive to deliver the highest level of customer service and satisfaction to all of its clients.

About RAK Hospitality Holding:

Established in 2014 by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Hospitality Holding LLC was formed with a mandate to consolidate and asset manage a diverse portfolio of hotels, hospitality, and leisure assets in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. RAK Hospitality Holding LLC manages companies that oversee the entire value chain of hospitality & leisure to elevate ’Destination RAK’ and complement the destination’s ambitious plan for growth.

Its subsidiaries include, RAK Leisure LLC, the experiential arm of hospitality and leisure assets, RAK National Hotels, which owns hotel assets ranging from upper midscale to luxury across locations ranging from city to beach to desert; Stirling Hospitality Advisors, the asset management and development advisory arm, Safarak Travel and Tourism, the destination management company that focuses on travel and tourism services, and RAK Hospitality Logistics, the provider of Staff accommodation and logistics. In collaboration with Marjan Island and Wynn Resorts, RAKHH last year announced the development of a one-of-a-kind Integrated Resort on Marjan Island.

www.rakhospitalityholding.com