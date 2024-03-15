Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Saddle, the acclaimed Emirati-owned food concept, is thrilled to announce its latest collaboration with Sephora, the region's premier beauty retailer, for an unforgettable beauty pop-up experience at Al Wasl. With the aim to inspire, empower, and spread beauty through community, this collaboration is poised to become the most sought-after event of Ramadan.

Commencing on March 15th and stationed for two full weekends, a Sephora truck will grace Saddle Al Wasl, offering guests a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a curated selection of beauty products and cosmetics from renowned brands. Starting from 7PM onwards, guests can explore skincare essentials to makeup must-haves, promising an immersive beauty experience like no other.

Sephora's talented crew will treat Saddle patrons to complimentary Henna sessions and on-the-spot makeovers, including trending graphic liner applications. The truck will feature an Instagram-worthy back wall, allowing guests to leave heartfelt messages for their loved ones this Ramadan. To mark this unique collaboration, Saddle is introducing a limited-edition drink, the Vanilla Bean Milkshake, in none other than Sephora's iconic purple hue. To top it off, exclusive discount codes from Sephora will also be available for grabs.

Whether you're a beauty enthusiast looking to discover the latest trends or simply seeking to pamper yourself with a luxurious beauty-filled evening, the Sephora pop-up at Saddle Al Wasl is the ultimate event to experience this Ramadan.

https://saddle-dubai.squarespace.com/

