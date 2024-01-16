​​​​​​Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO), the leading food manufacturer, seller, and distributor based in Saudi Arabia officially announces the opening of its new sales depot in the Holy city of Makkah.

The project construction began on the 15th of May last year and finished on November 2023 following the company's exploration of how to create greater operational efficiencies. It also explored how to enhance its value chain and realize development opportunities in the region. Demand for foodstuff supplies in neighboring communities had also been growing steadily, leading to the company exploring how it can service growing demand more efficiently and sustainably.

The newly built depot is located in MODON industrial city. It covers a total area of 8,000 m2 with the total built-up area being 2,800 m2 and a storage area of 2,300 m2. With a total roof area of 2,400 square meters and the potential to generate 350 kW of solar energy, SADAFCO implemented a solar energy system for the new depot.

With the newly opened depot, SADAFCO is strengthening its performance and facilitating its growth. Additionally, it is in line with the organization's innovation-driven philosophy. The new warehouse is expected to result in cost savings and a more efficient supply chain and will enhance services to cities surrounding the Holy City.

The Makkah depot has a storage capacity of 1,500 pallets for ambient goods and 760 pallets for frozen goods. It is capable of further expansion to store 2,000 pallets of ambient goods and 1,000 pallets of frozen goods at the Makkah depot.

SADAFCO's CEO, Patrick Stillhart, said: "We are delighted to announce the completion of the new depot in Makkah. Taking pioneering steps in innovation and advancements is vital for SADAFCO's sustainability, as well as for enhancing the well-being of society as a whole."

“SADAFCO has an established sales and distribution network throughout Saudi Arabia and across the GCC region. We are committed to delighting consumers and are working to meet the growing demand in the neighboring cities and also the geographical importance of its location,” he added.

As a result of their feasibility and market studies, SADAFCO will be developing new sustainability-focused projects over the coming year. A further 8 additional solar-powered locations are planned, reducing the amount of energy needed from the national grid, benefiting the environment as well as the company's employees.

About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO):

SADAFCO is a publicly-listed company which has been producing high-quality dairy and foodstuff products under the Saudia brand name since 1976, a year after the company was formed. Saudia enjoys being one of the market leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the production of tomato paste, ice cream, and milk.

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, and Kuwait. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.

For more information about SADAFCO, please visit www.sadafco.com