LONDON and CAIRO, Egypt: Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry today announced a new alliance with Red Sparrow Tourism Consultancy. The deal will give travel agents across Egypt increased opportunities to grow their businesses with Sabre’s intuitive technology.

Through the agreement, Red Sparrow will be licensed to represent and distribute the Sabre brand to travel agencies across Egypt. This will further amplify Sabre’s growing presence in Africa while giving agents enhanced access to Sabre solutions, including Sabre Red 360, which provides a full spectrum of bookable content through a customizable interface. Through Red Sparrow, Sabre-connected agents will also have access to a localized helpdesk in Egypt.

“We’re excited and proud to be combining Sabre’s advanced technology with our deep market support and expertise,” said Tarek Hefny, Country Manager, Red Sparrow. “With continued focus on further, significant growth for the Egyptian tourist sector, it’s more important than ever that travel agents here have access to the industry-leading solutions they need to enhance offers and experiences for travellers while growing their own revenue.”

This latest agreement further expands Sabre’s geographic footprint in Africa, following a recent distributor deal with SABRON Tech Ltd for key markets in East Africa.

“Working collaboratively with our travel partners across the globe is incredibly important to Sabre, and for the growth of the wider travel ecosystem,” said Sean McDonald, Managing Director, EMEA, Agency Solutions. “So, we’re delighted to come together with Red Sparrow to provide travel agents in Egypt with the technology they need to make compelling recommendations and create personalized experiences for their travellers through Sabre’s smart workflows.”

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

