AL-KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that it has closed a contract with Saudi Arabia's SAAK International to help power the company's digital transformation.

Working with the country's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT), as part of Vision 2030, SAAK and Rockwell Automation developed a far-reaching plan to use the Plex MES solution to gather real-time intelligence, identify bottlenecks in the production process, and maximize overall equipment effectiveness.

Plex MES is an advanced manufacturing floor automation platform, providing full visibility into the production lifecycle. Easy to set up, it enables manufacturers to gather high-quality data on every aspect of production-line performance, both in real time and over the long term, as it automates tasks, prevents errors, and drives in-line quality.

Plex makes the widest possible range of data available through a simple, intuitive interface. With Plex, SAAK will be able to track materials effectively throughout the entire journey, from receipt to shipment – including WIP – to deliver a real-time, granular view of the business. It also allows users to create customized dashboards, specific to their needs and goals, reducing time to results and maximizing return on investment (ROI).

Initially, SAAK and Rockwell Automation will work together to deploy Plex MES on Microsoft Azure in the company's newly opened factory at Sudhair industrial city. Together, the two companies will optimize equipment effectiveness, working to improve key performance metrics around the efficiency of production, levels of scrappage, availability and unplanned downtime.

Ultimately, SAAK plans to expand the scope of data collection and the production lines on which Plex MES Core is installed. Taking advantage of the platform's ease of use, SAAK's own teams will create and configure new dashboards, specific to different processes, locations and goals.

In doing so, they will be playing a key part not just in improving SAAK's own efficiency and productivity but also in meeting the country's ambitious goals for economic growth and diversification as part of the government's Saudi Vision 2030.

"At Rockwell Automation, we believe there's never been a better time to embrace digital transformation and manufacturing automation," said Hussain Al Khater, managing director, Rockwell Automation, Saudi Arabia. "Through advances such as augmented reality and digital twin, our experts can help our customers integrate control and information to help companies become more resilient, agile, and sustainable. That isn't just good for them. By priming our Saudi customers for success, our goal is to help contribute to the country's success and to Saudi Arabia's digital transformation."

"We're delighted to partner with Rockwell Automation," said SAAK International CEO Nasser Alajmi. "Using Plex MES, we expect to hit our targets for transparency and efficiency in production within the shortest possible time. This will not just enable us to achieve our business goals but also to make an important contribution to diversification of the country's economy as part of Saudi Vision 2030."

The benefits of using the Plex MES solution include:

Improved visibility with accurate, detailed real-time and cumulative data on system performance and materials usage.

Cut costs by using data and insights to reduce energy consumption, cut downtime and optimize other production variables.

Increase productivity by identifying then eliminating bottlenecks, maximizing system utilization, and accelerating key workflows.

