In an era defined by rapid technological advancements, countries across the globe are recognizing the crucial role of robotics and automation in shaping the future. Saudi Arabia, a country known for its forward-thinking vision and commitment to progress, has embarked on a transformative journey to harness the potential of robotics for educational purposes. At the forefront of this initiative is the collaboration between SAAB Research & Development Inc. (SAAB RDS) and King Abdulaziz University (KAU).

KAU, one of the leading educational institutions in the Kingdom has joined forces with SAAB RDS, a renowned technology company specializing in aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, manufacturing and academic research and teaching solutions to establish cutting-edge robotics labs at KAU. This strategic partnership aims to create a conducive environment that fosters innovation, research, and development among the Saudi engineering students.

Dr. Mohammad Bilal, an esteemed Associate Professor in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at King Abdulaziz University has played a major role in the partnership between KAU and SAAB RDS, acquiring a range of cutting-edge products, including drones, four-legged robots, and computer vision and image processing hardware, as part of his mission to propel KAU labs into becoming the most advanced and preferred innovation and research lab in the region.

“We aspire to become the place for excellence and to acquire the latest technologies with respect to automation using artificial intelligence”, said Dr. Bilal. “We aim to develop partnerships with industry leaders to foster growth and be able to integrate our AI solutions in their workflows”.

The joint commitment between SAAB RDS and KAU is rooted in the belief that investing in robotics education will empower Saudi Arabia's youth to embrace a future where automation and artificial intelligence (AI) play an increasingly vital role. By providing students with advanced facilities and resources, these labs will serve as the center of revolutionary research and experimentation, nurturing a new generation of skillful engineers and entrepreneurs.

KAU has consistently achieved recognition for its groundbreaking research, having been featured in prestigious journals such as IEEE Transactions on Intelligent Transportation Systems and IEEE Transactions on Circuits and Systems for Video Technology. This impressive track record highlights KAU's commitment to utilizing innovative technologies to elevate the quality of their research.

“We are truly grateful to have partnered with SAAB RDS, as their professionalism has ensured a smooth journey from the procurement process to the arrival of the products at our lab,” said Dr. Bilal.

The SAAB RDS-KAU collaboration embodies the nation's commitment to nurturing a knowledge-based society, positioning Saudi Arabia as a global leader in robotics and automation. By equipping Saudi youth with the necessary expertise, this partnership paves the way for a brighter and more successful future.

More Info About KAU

King Abdulaziz University, founded in 1387H/1967G, is named after the founder and first King of modern-day Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman al Saud.

The University came into existence with the aim of promoting and providing higher education to the western region of Saudi Arabia. With the support of King Faisal bin Abdulaziz and Sheikh Hasan bin Abdullah al A-Sheikh, the University opened its doors in 1968. King Abdulaziz University has grown tremendously over the years and today is a major modern University with student enrolment now hovering around 80,000.

The University’s reputation has also grown exponentially and today it is considered one of the top institutions of higher education in the Kingdom. The University’s influence stretches to all corners of the Kingdom, establishing branches and launching satellite campuses that have gone on to become independent institutions of higher education.

More Info About SAABRDS

SAAB RDS is an unconventional provider of Deep Tech Engineering and Technology Consulting solutions. ​

They focus on designing and commercializing​ Complex Engineering Systems, delivering sustainable solutions to industry, bridging the gap between industry and academia, and providing tailored programs that develop the next generation IT leaders of the Middle East.

Their frontline expert team brings unique technical and commercial expertise and has advanced engineering capabilities, so their systems are designed to match the client’s requirements.

With offices in Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Lebanon, SAAB RDS holds a strong global presence to serve customers around the world.