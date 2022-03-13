Amman, Jordan– The 26th edition of Aquafina Dead Sea Ultra Marathon will be held under the patronage of HRH Prince Firas Bin Raad on March 25th at the lowest point on earth, the Dead Sea. Children’s Race will take place a week after in Amman, April 1st at the King Hussein Parks.

Deemed as a significant sporting event at local and international levels; Aquafina Dead Sea Ultra Marathon comes as an affirmation to the association’s continued approach to raise community awareness on the importance of sports for a better and healthier lifestyle. In addition to the tourism role this event plays in attracting foreign tourists through sports and religious tourism due to its exceptional location in the Dead Sea area.

Moving on to this year’s race, the Aquafina Dead Sea Ultra Marathon is divided into three categories, along with the children race. Interested people can register by visiting Run Jordan’s headquarters in Shmeisani or online through their website www.runjordan.com//register-now ,while registration will remain open until the day before the actual marathon and participants can collect their participation bag from Run Jordan’s headquarters in Shmeisani.

-Ends-