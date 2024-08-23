AMMAN — Health Minister Firas Hawari on Thursday announced the launch of the first phase of the Comprehensive Health Coverage (CHC) plan, a major initiative approved by the government in June.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), funded by Sayhan Primary Health Centre in Balqa governorate, Hawari stressed that the first phase of the CHC plan focuses on improving primary health care services and includes structural and legislative reforms, also aims to achieve financial sustainability.

“As part of this effort, 34 branch health centres have been consolidated into "primary and comprehensive" centres, prioritising quality over quantity”, the minister noted.

Highlighting several recent developments in the health sector, he said that a total of 12 new health centres were opened in eight governorates, in addition to the expansion and renovation of three existing centres, and the expansion of Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah II Hospital.

The foundations were laid for the expansion of Maan Government Hospital, he added.

The minister thanked Kuwait for its continued support in strengthening Jordan's health infrastructure.

Balqa Governor Salman Najada, noted that the new Sayhan Primary Health Centre will improve the quality of health services for locals and reduce the burden on the Subeihi Comprehensive Health Centre.

The 800-square-metre Sayhan Primary Health Centre, funded by a grant of JD830,000 from the KFAED, offers a range of services, including general medicine, dentistry, family medicine, maternal and child care, vaccinations, a laboratory and an emergency room.

The centre is expected to serve more than 5,000 residents.

